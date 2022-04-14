ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers hosting WR Sammy Watkins

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cvi7Y_0f9S65I700
Aaron Rodgers presumably would be quite pleased if the Packers signed Sammy Watkins. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One of the teams most in need of wide receiver additions is meeting with one of the top remaining free agents at the position. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports (on Twitter) that Sammy Watkins is visiting the Packers Thursday.

Green Bay has been able to retain most of the key players on their NFC-leading team from 2021. Two of the most notable departures, though, are of course Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That has left the team in search of multiple replacements for their pass-catching corps; given the current state of the free agent market, many expected the draft to become the Packers’ main area of focus.

Watkins is on a small list of notable veterans still available, though. He, along with Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry and Will Fuller could all be on the move around, or just after, the draft. The Packers would represent Watkins’ fifth career team, as he spent the 2021 campaign with the Ravens after three years in Kansas City. That, in turn, was preceded by a single season with the Rams and three with the Bills. Since his lone 1,000-yard campaign in Buffalo, he has established himself as a consistent secondary option in the passing game.

Green Bay would still have some familiar faces for the former fourth-overall pick. Head coach Matt Lafleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator during his lone season there in 2017. Likewise, WRs coach Jason Vrable worked with Watkins as an offensive staffer when he was in Buffalo. If he were to sign, the 28-year-old would add experienced depth to the WR room, while leaving the door open to at least one other noteworthy addition, either in free agency or the draft.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Browns eyeing WR Brandin Cooks

Per Cabot, the Browns are “one of multiple teams” to express interest in the veteran wide receiver. However, a trade between Cleveland and Houston is considered unlikely. We previously heard that Cooks was on the trading block, and the Texans are reportedly seeking a second-round pick in return. The Browns already gave up a boatload of draft picks to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Texans, and if Cleveland’s front office is focused on keeping their few remaining picks, then Houston’s ask might price the Browns out of the Cooks sweepstakes. Further, Cook’s impending free agency next offseason means he could realistically be a one-year rental.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Ohio State WR Chris Olave to meet with Cowboys, Commanders

One of two Ohio State wide receivers expected to become first-round picks later this month, Chris Olave will tour two NFC East teams’ facilities this week. The Cowboys are hosting Olave on a visit Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. The former Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud pass catcher will also meet with the Commanders on Thursday, SI.com’s Albert Breer tweets.
NFL
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Sign Former First Round Pick

The story of the Packers’ off-season has been cap space and the wide receiver position. The Packers traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas in March and had not made a move to add a wideout. However, the Packers were linked to veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and hosted him for a visit today. The Packers are officially signing the former first-rounder to a one-year deal worth up to four million dollars.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers need to replenish their receiving corps after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Step one of that operation took place today, when the team reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to insider Jordan Schultz. Watkins visited Green Bay today, and is signing...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Reportedly Land A Former Top WR For Aaron Rodgers

Undoubtedly, the Green Bay Packers must improve their receiving corps after Davante Adams left for the Las Vegas Raiders. It would be difficult to fill the void that the All-Pro wide receiver left, especially after a season with 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The trio of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars expected to hold on to No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Jaguars hold the first-overall pick for the second-straight draft, and there’s little chance the pick is dealt elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter), the Jaguars’ phone has “not really been ringing” regarding pick No. 1. There really hasn’t been any trade interest in the selection, and the Jaguars are expected to keep the pick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Bills#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Nfl Network#Twitter#Nfc#Wrs
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks receiving calls on DK Metcalf as they look to extend WR

After Pete Carroll‘s language regarding D.K. Metcalf's status resembled his pre-trade Russell Wilson stance, trade rumblings regarding the fourth-year wide receiver have emerged. John Schneider's recent comments on the escalating receiver market — one that now includes a monster Stefon Diggs deal — also sent up a potential red flag about Metcalf’s Seattle situation.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Packers trade star WR Davante Adams to Raiders

Davante Adams‘ stint with the Packers has come to a sudden end. The Packers are trading the Pro Bowl wideout to the Raiders, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Green Bay will receive “two prime 2022 picks.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweets that the Packers are receiving a first-round pick plus “potentially more picks and a player.”
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jets, Ravens eyeing tackles in draft

Despite the Jets having chosen Mekhi Becton in the 2020 first round, Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork.com reports they are zeroing in on this position entering this draft. Jets brass has informed several players the plan is to select a tackle early. Although it is not certain the Jets will use one of their first-rounders (Nos. 4 and 10) on the position, Joe Douglas is a fan of a tackle who figures to be on the board at No. 10.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs to sign DT Taylor Stallworth

Nontendered as a restricted free agent, Taylor Stallworth found a new home Tuesday. The Chiefs are signing the young defensive tackle, according to his agent. Stallworth agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Kansas City, which will be his third NFL team. Beginning his career with the Saints in 2018, the 26-year-old defensive lineman spent the past two seasons as a rotational D-lineman with the Colts.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Brian Flores amends lawsuit, adds Texans to allegations

While Steve Wilks and Ray Horton joined Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit, Flores himself amended his original complaint. It adds the Texans to the list of teams against which specific allegations are made (the others being the Dolphins, Broncos, Giants and, now, the Cardinals and Titans). As detailed by...
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins re-sign DT John Jenkins

John Jenkins‘ second stint in Miami will continue in 2022. The Dolphins announced on Thursday that they have re-signed the veteran defensive tackle. Jenkins, 32, began his career in New Orleans after the Saints drafted him in 2013. It was in his three-plus years there that he saw the most playing time of his career, eclipsing the 50% mark in terms of snap share for the first and only time in 2015. In 49 games as a Saint, he totaled 100 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
MIAMI, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy