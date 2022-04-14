ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorento, IL

Sorento Character Education Art On Display

By WGEL
wgel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSorento Elementary School teacher Kelly Higgins recently taught her students about character education words. The...

wgel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Kerry Onxley: Art education is lifelong learning

Kerry Onxley, a 35-year theatre educator at Westlake High School, didn’t initially intend to become a teacher. “I decided to become a teacher while attending McNeese State University,” he said. “I changed my major from radio/television.”. And he never looked back. “I have always enjoyed performing onstage...
WESTLAKE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sorento, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Education
City
Sorento, IL
KOAT 7

Celebrate NM: National Hispanic Cultural Center Torreon Art Display

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz visits a stunning and enormous art display at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. It took the artist nearly 10 years to finish, and is a visual representation of the influences on Hispanic culture. To see more stories Celebrating...
TORREON, NM
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Character Education#Art#Village Hall#Sorento Elementary School
The Courier

Winners of Terrebonne Spring Art Show announced, works on display at Houma gallery

Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild’s 59th annual Spring Art Show is currently on display at Downtown Art Gallery 630, located at 630 Belanger St. in Houma. Gallery hours during the Art Show are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Entry into the Gallery is always free of charge. The closing reception for the Art Show is Sunday, April 3 from 2-4 p.m.. All entries will be removed from the Gallery at the close of the Show.
HOUMA, LA
Times Leader

African American Art on display at Misericordia

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When a bystander asked Kas Williams which piece of art spoke to her most loudly, Williams led the way through the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University and stood before “Streetcar Scene.”. The 1945 lithograph by John Woodrow Wilson depicts...
VISUAL ART
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden architectural designs that bring this warm material to the limelight

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a geometric wooden cabin that is perfect for a socially distant getaway – this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy