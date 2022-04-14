Jolyana Begay-Kroupa Named Phoenix Indian Center CEO
frontdoorsmedia.com
1 day ago
The board of directors of the Phoenix Indian Center recently announced that Jolyana Begay-Kroupa has been named the organization’s new CEO. She had been serving in this role in an interim status since the departure of longtime CEO Patricia Hibbeler in November 2021. Before serving as interim CEO, she was a...
PASO ROBLES – The California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors announced the appointment of Colleen Bojorquez as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the California Mid-State Fair and Paso Robles Event Center, effective March 1. Bojorquez was named interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patients seeking emergency treatment at the busy Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Kansas near Kansas City, Missouri, didn’t know their safety was potentially at risk. But the medical director of the emergency department saw the danger in 2012 and for years urged his bosses to address it by adding staff members.
Google plans to invest $9.5 billion and create at least 12,000 new jobs in the United States in 2022. Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday said the company, over the last five years, has invested more than $37 billion in offices and data centers in 26 states across the nation, touting the creation of 40,000 full-time jobs.
Ruth Serven Smith, editor of The Alabama Education Lab at AL.com, has been selected to take part in the Online News Association’s 2022 Women’s Leadership Accelerator. Smith is one of 26 women selected from six countries to participate in the yearlong program designed to advance the leadership and management skills of women who are pushing digital innovation, and to connect them to a career-long community of support, according to a statement from ONA. The 2022 program is tuition-free and funded by the Dow Jones Foundation, with additional support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Inasmuch Foundation, the Tiffany Shackelford Foundation and Otter.ai.
Josh Neff will serve as CEO of Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan upon Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's acquisition of the hospital from Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, Centura said in a March 25 news release. On Feb. 1, Centura announced it signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire two...
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation has administered more than 270,000 COVID-19 tests and implemented public health safety measures in the past two years as this week marks the two-year anniversary of the tribe’s first positive COVID-19 case within its tribal health care system. Cherokee Nation’s public health...
Despite having an undergraduate and two graduate degrees at just 14 years old, Dorothy Jean Tillman -- an award-winning child prodigy, tech and art enthusiast, community leader and nationally recognized scientist -- took matters into her own hands almost two years ago by kickstarting not only her own career but also the careers of other kids interested in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics).
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
A Maricopa County judge ruled that former Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and his wife, Meghan, can be held responsible for public records from the Senate audit.
A Yavapai County judge's ruling resolved Republicans' grassroots turmoil over a law...
Ashley Marie Farmer's debut collection of essays, "Dear Damage," opens with a straightforward description of an act of violence that shook her immediate family and shocked their Nevada community: "On January 19, 2014, my grandfather Bill walked into my grandmother Frances's hospital room with a loaded gun he'd purchased that morning." Her grandmother had been injured after a fall at home that left her paralyzed with "a type of neuropathy that causes an unrelenting pain that the strongest drugs don't touch." Frances had said more than once that she wanted to die. In what was meant to be a final act of love, Bill shot her in the hospital bed, then tried to shoot himself, but the gun broke, and he was arrested. It was deemed a "mercy killing," with all the sensationalized press coverage and impassioned public debate a case like that tends to spark.
The board of directors of The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans, a merit-based graduate school program for immigrants and children of immigrants, announced the program’s 2022 fellows, including 11 with Harvard connections. Chosen from a pool of over 1,800 applicants, the 30 fellows will each receive up to $90,000 in funding to support their graduate studies.
Comments / 0