Read full article on original website
Related
geneseorepublic.com
Here's who got married and divorced in Henry County last week
Marriages and dissolutions for the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 3. Hannah Brown, Bettendorf, and Marcus Simpson, Moline. Nicholas Norberg and Korrie Morrison, both of Orion. Michelle Gorden from Donald Gorden Jr. Heather David from Forest Hinson. Baillie Spence from George Spence.
geneseorepublic.com
geneseorepublic.com
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week
John and Kelsy Steele to Ted Carton and Jeanne Carton, farmland, Atkinson, $140,000. Brian Koch to Daniel and Erica Wolf, East 2050 St., Atkinson, $1,135,500. James LaCamera to ACG Holding LLC, 206 S. Park St., Alpha, $60,000. Gary and Rebecca Colter to Karnal, Inc., Lot 2 of Lot 2 of...
geneseorepublic.com
Comments / 0