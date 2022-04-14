ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IL

Here's who got married and divorced in Henry County last week

Marriages and dissolutions for the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 3. Hannah Brown, Bettendorf, and Marcus Simpson, Moline. Nicholas Norberg and Korrie Morrison, both of Orion. Michelle Gorden from Donald Gorden Jr. Heather David from Forest Hinson. Baillie Spence from George Spence.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week

John and Kelsy Steele to Ted Carton and Jeanne Carton, farmland, Atkinson, $140,000. Brian Koch to Daniel and Erica Wolf, East 2050 St., Atkinson, $1,135,500. James LaCamera to ACG Holding LLC, 206 S. Park St., Alpha, $60,000. Gary and Rebecca Colter to Karnal, Inc., Lot 2 of Lot 2 of...
HENRY COUNTY, IL

