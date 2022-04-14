ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Wegmans now accepting EBT SNAP payments for Instacart

By Emily Venuti
 1 day ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular grocery chain is now allowing EBT SNAP payments for Instacart services.

Wegmans will now allow customers to use these payments for same day delivery and pickup options via Instacart in all of its 106 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia and North Carolina.

To access this, customers can navigate to Wegman’s storefront on the Instacart website or app.

According to Instacart, over 60 retailers allow EBT SNAP payments for use of that service.

