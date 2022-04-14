ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton Kershaw’s Unique 1-Year Dodgers Deal Hinges On Health

By Chris Kuc
 1 day ago
Clayton Kershaw hurled seven perfect innings on 80 pitches in his season debut on Wednesday — before Dodgers manager Dave Roberts lifted him, costing him a chance at the 24th perfect game in history. The Dodgers are playing it safe after the...

