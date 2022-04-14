ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Holiday Meals for Heroes' holds annual Easter breakfast for families of fallen officers

An Easter feast was held Thursday morning in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County, for some very special families.

'Holiday Meals for Heroes' held their 18th annual Easter breakfast for families of area police officers who have died or were severely injured in the line of duty.

New Castle County Police Lt. Joseph Szczerba was killed in the line of duty in 2011. His family comes each year.

"We just kept things going, talking, reminiscing, and it's helped our healing every moment," said brother Gerry Szczerba.

Brother Ed Szczerba said, "I think it's important that we come because it's not only remembering our brother, Lt. Joe Szczerba, but also it's remembering all the other officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice."

Organizer Jimmy Binns said the families enjoy seeing each other.

Meals are also held for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"It's just the right thing to do, and they love to come out and mingle with one another, and of course, the police officers love to be here to support them," said Binns. "This is the worst club in the world to belong to, but it's comprised of the best people."

Each family took home a box packed with a holiday meal with all the fixings.

Delaware State Trooper Sgt. Rodney Bond, Jr, died in 2017.

His widow Dr. Tawanda Bond explained these gatherings allow families to lift each other up.

"We have people who put it all on the line, in all different ways. So to come together to hold each other up because we all continue to go through different levels of grief even years and years after," said Bond. "We are just here to support each other."

