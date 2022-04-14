Pa. State Police seize $23.1M in illegal drugs in first three months of 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, April 14 that troopers confiscated $23,160,277 worth of heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs during the first three months of 2022.
According to a release from the PSP, $3.7 million of cocaine was seized. Troopers also confiscated 120 pounds of methamphetamines, 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and more than 119,000 narcotic pills valued at $2.9 million.
Below is a chart that outlines all the drugs confiscated so far in 2022:
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|163.44 lbs.
|$3,595,680
|Crack Cocaine
|4.78 lbs.
|$76,480
|Heroin
|13 lbs.
|$442,000
|Fentanyl
|64.2 lbs.
|$1,027,200
|LSD
|348 doses
|$6,960
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|16.81 pints
|$112,627
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|157 lbs.
|$785,000
|Marijuana Plants
|162 plants
|$26,730
|Processed Marijuana
|4,268.6 lbs.
|$12,805,800
|Methamphetamines
|120.86 lbs.
|$1,208,600
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.015 lbs.
|$50
|MDMA – Pills
|83 pills
|$1,245
|Other Narcotics
|44.64 lbs.
|$89,280
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|119,305 pills
|$2,982,625
|Total Value
|$23,160,277
State police also have collected 899 pounds of prescriptions and other medications as part of its drug take-back program. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the state. To see where prescription drug take-back boxes are around the Midstate, click here .
