Pa. State Police seize $23.1M in illegal drugs in first three months of 2022

By James Wesser
 1 day ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, April 14 that troopers confiscated $23,160,277 worth of heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs during the first three months of 2022.

According to a release from the PSP, $3.7 million of cocaine was seized. Troopers also confiscated 120 pounds of methamphetamines, 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and more than 119,000 narcotic pills valued at $2.9 million.

Below is a chart that outlines all the drugs confiscated so far in 2022:

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine 163.44 lbs. $3,595,680
Crack Cocaine 4.78 lbs. $76,480
Heroin 13 lbs. $442,000
Fentanyl 64.2 lbs. $1,027,200
LSD 348 doses $6,960
Marijuana THC – Liquid 16.81 pints $112,627
Marijuana THC – Solid 157 lbs. $785,000
Marijuana Plants 162 plants $26,730
Processed Marijuana 4,268.6 lbs. $12,805,800
Methamphetamines 120.86 lbs. $1,208,600
MDMA – Ecstasy 0.015 lbs. $50
MDMA – Pills 83 pills $1,245
Other Narcotics 44.64 lbs. $89,280
Other Narcotics (Pills) 119,305 pills $2,982,625
Total Value $23,160,277
Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

State police also have collected 899 pounds of prescriptions and other medications as part of its drug take-back program. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the state. To see where prescription drug take-back boxes are around the Midstate, click here .

