ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

Alabama woman wanted in connection to St. Bernard Parish armed robbery

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhDLS_0f9S4nv800

KENILWORTH, La. ( WGNO ) — An Alabama woman is wanted in St. Bernard Parish after police say she threatened someone at gunpoint and robbed them of their belongings.

The SBSO has issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Kiana Wilson of Birmingham in connection to a robbery that occurred at a Kenilworth home.

PHOTOS: Butter Krisp Diner closes doors after roof collapses during thunderstorm

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, the case dates back to April 9 after detectives learned Wilson, along with an unknown Black man, committed a battery at the victim’s home, stolen items from them, and threatened them at gunpoint.

When arrested, Wilson will face a charge of armed robbery. She is described as a 5’5 White woman with dark hair and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who knows where Wilson, has information about the man who was with her, or knows more about the incident is urged to contact the SBSO at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS (8477).

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!” – Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

Related
WGNO

WATCH: 1 killed, St. Bernard Parish Sheriff confirms

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities confirm one tornado-related death. In a 10 p.m. presser, St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said damage is widespread following Tuesday’s tornado. St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said the tornado touched down in Arabi where structures sustained heavy damage and injuries were reported. Officials with the sheriff’s department […]
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
County
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Woman Wanted#Kenilworth#Sbso#Butter Krisp Diner#Crimestoppers#Wgno Daily Headlines#Nexstar Media Inc
WGNO

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
WGNO

WGNO

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy