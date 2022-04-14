ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Motorcyclist who allegedly stole catalytic converters leads police on 50-mile chase, 6-hour standoff

myfoxzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALVIN, Texas — A suspect was taken into custody Thursday after a nearly 50-mile motorcycle chase and a 6-hour-long police standoff at a home near Alvin. The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office has since identified the suspect as 34-year-old Reese...

www.myfoxzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Police arrest man in connection to catalytic converter theft

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old man is accused of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and stolen essential vehicle parts. In the week of March 14, Charleston Police spoke with several suspects of stolen catalytic converters who identified Trevor Tran as a person who helped valuate and purchase their suspected stolen essential vehicle parts. On […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WKRC

Police discover alleged catalytic converter thief during traffic stop

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A chance encounter led to police officers clamping the cuffs on a suspected catalytic converter thief. Goshen Township police didn't say why they originally pulled Richard Nace over Wednesday afternoon, but say they found two catalytic converters, a reciprocating saw, and a fake license plate in his car.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Fe, TX
Crime & Safety
Alvin, TX
Crime & Safety
Brazoria County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brazoria, TX
State
Texas State
City
Santa Fe, TX
County
Brazoria County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Alvin, TX
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Motorcycle#Crisp#Parker Davis School Road#Khou 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Ledger-Enquirer

Husband stabs wife to death in front of 13-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Houston apartment while their 13-year-old daughter watched, police told news outlets. Houston police responded to an apartment complex in northwest Houston after 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, KTRK reported. There officers found a 32-year-old woman with stab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Carjacker brutally beat up Texas grandmother only to later die in stolen vehicle crash

A carjacker brutally beat a Texas grandmother only to die later in a crash involving the stolen vehicle.Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was attacked as she stopped to grab a drink at a Shell gas station in San Antonio and was repeatedly punched in the face as the suspect grabbed her keys.Despite three witnesses intervening the suspect managed to escape with her car, according to police.“I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else, that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that it’s happening to,” she told WOAI.Investigators say that the car was then involved in a fatal accident on the nearby interstate, killing the carjacking suspect.“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Ms Hernandez told WCAX3.“Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”Ms Hernandez still goes to work every day and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $15,000 to help buy her a new car.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy