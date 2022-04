With COVID cases on the decline in 2022 (according to WHO), we were all hoping that inflation would decline along with it. April Fools, because inflation is still alive and well for multiple reasons and hitting Americans particularly hard at the gas pump and grocery store. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s updated Economic Research service report in March, all food prices will rise by 4.5% to 5% this year and the cost of eating out will increase by 5.5% to 6.5% (via USA Today).

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 7 DAYS AGO