Easter Services in Cheatham County 2022
Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Cheatham County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, contact us here .
Community Easter Sunrise Service
Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, 37221
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 6:30 am
The South Cheatham Ministerial Association is hosting the annual Community Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (7931 McCrory Lane, 37221). The service will be led by area pastors and will also feature special music by the Bradley Brass Ensemble with bagpipes. An offering will be collected to benefit the Ark Community Resource Center.
Faith Community Church
238 Ed Harris Rd, Ashland City
Good Friday, April 15 | 7pm
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 7:00 AM and 10:30 AM
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
Bethel Free Will Baptist Church
2400 Mosley Ferry Rd, Ashland City
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 11:00 am & 6:00 pm
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
Hope Worship Center
136 Elizabeth St, Ashland City
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:30 am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
Gateway Church
1642 Hwy. 12 South, Ashland City
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:00 am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church
1709 TN-12, Ashland City
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 9:00 am & 11:00 am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
First Baptist-Ashland City
603 N Main St, Ashland City
Good Friday, April 15 | 6 pm
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 9:00 am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
Ashland City Free Will Baptist
100 W Elm St, Ashland City
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:30 am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
Pegram United Methodist
479 Thompson Road, Pegram
Good Friday, April 15 | 7 pm
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:30 am
(the children’s Easter Egg Hunt is following the service in the front lawn. Bring your Easter baskets)
LifeStory Church
5011 Walkup Road, Pegram
Passover Seder, April 15 | 5:30 pm
Resurrection Sunday, April 17 | 10:30 am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
Harpeth Baptist Church
1011 Butterworth Road, Kingston Springs
Good Friday, April 15 | 7 pm (Communion)
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:30 am
Pleasant View UMC
2621 Church St, Pleasant View
April 14 | 7 pm in the Sanctuary & Online
Good Friday, April 15th | 7 pm in the Sanctuary & Online
Easter Sunday, April 17 | Sunrise Service – 6:30 am at the Pavilion-2197 Hwy 49 E.
Easter Sunday, April 17th | Easter Services – 8:45 and 11 am in the Sanctuary & Online
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
Pleasant View First Baptist Church
2555 Hwy 49 E, Pleasant View
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 9 am & 10:30 am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
The post Easter Services in Cheatham County 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .
Comments / 0