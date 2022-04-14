Easter Services in Cheatham County 2022

Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Cheatham County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, contact us here .

Community Easter Sunrise Service

Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, 37221

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 6:30 am

The South Cheatham Ministerial Association is hosting the annual Community Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (7931 McCrory Lane, 37221). The service will be led by area pastors and will also feature special music by the Bradley Brass Ensemble with bagpipes. An offering will be collected to benefit the Ark Community Resource Center.

Faith Community Church

238 Ed Harris Rd, Ashland City

Good Friday, April 15 | 7pm

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 7:00 AM and 10:30 AM

In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here

Bethel Free Will Baptist Church

2400 Mosley Ferry Rd, Ashland City

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 11:00 am & 6:00 pm

In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here

Hope Worship Center

136 Elizabeth St, Ashland City

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:30 am

In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here

Gateway Church

1642 Hwy. 12 South, Ashland City

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:00 am

In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here

Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church

1709 TN-12, Ashland City

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 9:00 am & 11:00 am

In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here

First Baptist-Ashland City

603 N Main St, Ashland City

Good Friday, April 15 | 6 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 9:00 am

In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here

Ashland City Free Will Baptist

100 W Elm St, Ashland City

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:30 am

In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here

Pegram United Methodist

479 Thompson Road, Pegram

Good Friday, April 15 | 7 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:30 am

(the children’s Easter Egg Hunt is following the service in the front lawn. Bring your Easter baskets)

LifeStory Church

5011 Walkup Road, Pegram

Passover Seder, April 15 | 5:30 pm

Resurrection Sunday, April 17 | 10:30 am

In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here

Harpeth Baptist Church

1011 Butterworth Road, Kingston Springs

Good Friday, April 15 | 7 pm (Communion)

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:30 am

Pleasant View UMC

2621 Church St, Pleasant View

April 14 | 7 pm in the Sanctuary & Online

Good Friday, April 15th | 7 pm in the Sanctuary & Online

Easter Sunday, April 17 | Sunrise Service – 6:30 am at the Pavilion-2197 Hwy 49 E.

Easter Sunday, April 17th | Easter Services – 8:45 and 11 am in the Sanctuary & Online

In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here

Pleasant View First Baptist Church

2555 Hwy 49 E, Pleasant View

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 9 am & 10:30 am

In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here

