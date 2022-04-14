Here Are All the Performers at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards & How To Watch

Click here to read the full article.

The Latin American Music Awards are a week away, and Billboard has compiled the full list of confirmed performers (at the time of publishing).

This year, nearly 30 artists are set to take center stage at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, including Gloria Trevi, Jhay Cortez, Ozuna, CNCO and many more. Black Eyed Peas —alongside Ukrainian pop artist NK— are set to open the show with a special performance of “Where Is The Love,” sending a message of solidarity with Ukraine. Calibre 50 will debut their new vocalist and single “Miranos Ahora,” while Argentina’s finest — Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, Nicki Nicole, and Maria Becerra — will join forces for a live presentation of “Entre Nosotros.”

Additionally, the awards show that will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” in 26 categories, will honor Mexican singer Lupita D’Alessio with the legend award, and regional music sensation Christian Nodal with the extraordinary evolution award.

A wave of musical artists will also shine as the evening’s presenters, including Joel DELEŌN, Mariah Angeliq, and Akim, to name a few.

The 2022 Latin AMAs , led by Bad Bunny with 10 nominations, are set to take place Thursday, April 21, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The seventh annual ceremony will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red carpet pre-show followed at 8 p.m. ET by the awards show.

To watch the Latin AMAs red carpet and awards ceremony, fans can tune in to the live broadcast on Telemundo, Universo and Telemundo App, as well as stream live on Peacock. Both the carpet and show will be broadcast simultaneously on Telemundo Internacional.

See the full list of performers below.

Adriel Favela

Black Eyed Peas

Boza

Calibre 50

Chesca

Chiquis

Christian Nodal

CNCO

Emilia

Esteman

Farruko

Gera MX

Gerardo Ortiz

Gloria Trevi

GOYO

Jesse & Joy

Jhay Cortez

Lit Killah

Los Ángeles Azules

Luis Fonsi

Lupita D’Alessio

María Becerra

Nicki Nicole

NK

Ozuna

Prince Royce

Reik

Sofía Reyes

Tiago PZK