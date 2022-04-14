ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are All the Performers at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards & How To Watch

By Jessica Roiz
 1 day ago

The Latin American Music Awards are a week away, and Billboard has compiled the full list of confirmed performers (at the time of publishing).

This year, nearly 30 artists are set to take center stage at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, including Gloria Trevi, Jhay Cortez, Ozuna, CNCO and many more. Black Eyed Peas —alongside Ukrainian pop artist NK— are set to open the show with a special performance of “Where Is The Love,” sending a message of solidarity with Ukraine. Calibre 50 will debut their new vocalist and single “Miranos Ahora,” while Argentina’s finest — Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, Nicki Nicole, and Maria Becerra — will join forces for a live presentation of “Entre Nosotros.”

Additionally, the awards show that will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” in 26 categories, will honor Mexican singer Lupita D’Alessio with the legend award, and regional music sensation Christian Nodal with the extraordinary evolution award.

A wave of musical artists will also shine as the evening’s presenters, including Joel DELEŌN, Mariah Angeliq, and Akim, to name a few.

The 2022 Latin AMAs , led by Bad Bunny with 10 nominations, are set to take place Thursday, April 21, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The seventh annual ceremony will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red carpet pre-show followed at 8 p.m. ET by the awards show.

To watch the Latin AMAs red carpet and awards ceremony, fans can tune in to the live broadcast on Telemundo, Universo and Telemundo App, as well as stream live on Peacock. Both the carpet and show will be broadcast simultaneously on Telemundo Internacional.

See the full list of performers below.

Adriel Favela
Black Eyed Peas
Boza
Calibre 50
Chesca
Chiquis
Christian Nodal
CNCO
Emilia
Esteman
Farruko
Gera MX
Gerardo Ortiz
Gloria Trevi
GOYO
Jesse & Joy
Jhay Cortez
Lit Killah
Los Ángeles Azules
Luis Fonsi
Lupita D’Alessio
María Becerra
Nicki Nicole
NK
Ozuna
Prince Royce
Reik
Sofía Reyes
Tiago PZK

Mary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The 10-time BBMA winner will also perform on the show. The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15. Blige is the 11th artist to receive the Icon Award, which recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself. Previous recipients have been Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks, and...
How to Watch Coachella 2022 at Home

Click here to read the full article. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is finally heading back to Indio, Calif., this weekend (April 15-17) after two years of a pandemic. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are set to headline the big event, with other A-list stars set to take the stage, including Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Louis the Child, Lil Baby, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Giveon, Doja Cat, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, Banda MS and many, many more. If you can’t head to the desert to see the performances...
NME

Listen to Bauhaus’ first new song in 14 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have shared their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.
MUSIC
