Garden Guy: Dale K has your April gardening checklist

For the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union USA TODAY NETWORK. My tree has lost all its leaves and the bark now has some fungi growing on it? Is lichen killing my tree?. Lichen (pronounced lie-ken) gets a bad rap based on its appearance alone. It has been on our planet since the beginning of time and now covers 6 to 8 percent of Earth’s land surface. Some varieties can live in extreme conditions to include outer space, temperatures of 4 degrees below zero as well as environments with poor air tolerance.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO