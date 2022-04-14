ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Garden Guy: Dale K has your April gardening checklist

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that it’s April, many Minnesotans are itching...

99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
KHON2

Native plants to add to your garden

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply says there are native plants that people can easily add to their gardens. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Some of the plants also have health benefits. BWS Community Relations Specialist...
HONOLULU, HI
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
KRQE News 13

When you should aerate your lawn

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Anyone who owns a home knows a great lawn doesn’t happen by accident. It takes a lot of planning and maintenance to get lush green grass that’s the envy of all your neighbors. Regular watering, mowing and fertilizing are important, but they won’t do anything for you if your soil doesn’t provide the right growing conditions.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

15 Bee-Friendly Native Flowers for Your Garden

Looking to support the bees by planting their favorite flowers in your garden this season?. When you imagine bees feeding, mid-summer blooms like sunflowers or bee balm may come to mind. But don't overlook the early and late bloomers that can feed hungry bees when they first emerge in spring or are furiously trying to fill their larders before winter—when their survival is most at stake.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
HOME & GARDEN
Washingtonian.com

The US Botanic Garden Will Fully Reopen on April 1

The US Botanic Garden closed in early 2020 due to the pandemic, and though outdoor areas reopened last summer, the indoor Conservatory has remained shuttered. But starting April 1, you’ll finally be able to access its flora-filled spaces. (The Children’s Garden and Southern Exposure seasonal outdoor courtyards are set to welcome visitors starting April 22.) The Conservatory’s reopening comes with a new exhibition about agriculture, called “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World.”
AGRICULTURE
KTEN.com

How Green is your Garden? Creating a Sustainable Landscape in Your Front Yard

Originally Posted On: https://bestadvicezone.com/how-green-is-your-garden-creating-a-sustainable-landscape-in-your-front-yard/. Almost 40 million Americans garden. If you’re among this population then you know the importance of preparing your garden in advance. Unfortunately, many people make the mistake of not preparing their lawns for the warm weather during the winter months. For starters, landscaping requires the...
GARDENING
hypebeast.com

HBX's NEIGHBORHOOD SRL Drop Has Your Home Gardening Needs Covered

Following the release of NEIGHBORHOOD‘s SPECIMEN RESEARCH LABORATORY (SRL) collection in February, we now have a closer look at the range of tools focused on tuberous plants and home gardening arriving on HBX. As part of SRL’s Issue:04, the drop comprises plant-caring equipment from storage solutions to a toolbox....
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: How can you resist bluebirds?

Bluebirds are one of the most popular birds in North America. No other bird has been mentioned more in songs, poems or greeting cards. They even display all the colors of our national flag. Bluebirds lay eggs and raise their young in Texas from February until August. Eastern Bluebirds tend...
TEXAS STATE
The Florida Times-Union

Garden Q&A: Lichens are not killing your trees

For the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union USA TODAY NETWORK. My tree has lost all its leaves and the bark now has some fungi growing on it? Is lichen killing my tree?. Lichen (pronounced lie-ken) gets a bad rap based on its appearance alone. It has been on our planet since the beginning of time and now covers 6 to 8 percent of Earth’s land surface. Some varieties can live in extreme conditions to include outer space, temperatures of 4 degrees below zero as well as environments with poor air tolerance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wide Open Eats

Straw Bale Gardening: Start Your Spring Garden With Simple Straw

Part of the joy of gardening is that there are so many different gardening techniques to design and grow your garden. One that is gaining popularity for its affordability compared to raised beds is straw bale gardening. Straw bale gardening is the process of preparing a bale of straw by introducing high amounts of nitrogen into the wet straw and letting the bacteria form internally, decomposing the straw and creating a rich, soil-like medium ideal to grow a vegetable garden in. It has gained popularity recently thanks to the book Straw Bale Gardens Complete by Joel Karsten.
GARDENING
KTEN.com

Get Your Garden Growing with a Watering System

Originally Posted On: https://timebusinessnews.com/get-your-garden-growing-with-a-watering-system/. The perfect way to save time and water with your garden is to install a watering system. Not only will this decrease the amount of time you spend doing yard work, but it will allow you to schedule when the plants are watered automatically. This saves you time and energy because there is no need to refill the hose or make multiple trips out into the garden.
GARDENING

