Drury, MO

Lorraine Susan Keller, 73

Ozark County Times
 2 days ago

Lorraine Susan Keller, 73, of Drury, MO passed away April 5, 2022, with family at her side. She was born September 13, 1948 in Aurora, Illinois to Bernard and Rita (Coster) Keller. Her travels took her to see friends all over the world and her work took...

ozarkcountytimes.com

KMZU

Susan Frances Meehan

Susan Frances Meehan, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri. Susan was born the daughter of Holly William and Ilene Josephine (Phillips) Mitchell on March 6, 1936, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1953 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was united in marriage to Francis James “Jim” Meehan on November 5, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 13, 1991. Susan worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell for 25 years. She was a member of the Chillicothe United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Susan was also a member of the Vern R. Glick Ladies Auxiliary Unit #25 for 50 years, the Pioneer Southwestern Bell, and Hedrick Medical Center Auxiliary for over 25 years, and the Democratic Club. She served as a volunteer at Threads, R.S.V.P. – 55 & Go for 26 years, and as a Good Democratic Livingston County Election Judge.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Albany Herald

Susan James Harris

Susan James Harris, 92, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was surrounded by family and her loving and faithful caregiver, Mary Morris. Susan is survived by her 4 children; Kathy (Lewis) Hartley of Babson Park, Fl; sons, Don (Elizabeth)Harris of St Augustine, Fl; Mark Harris of Atlanta, Ga and Scott(Marianne) Harris of Cumming, Ga. Grandchildren; Addy Willette, Harris Hartley, MaKay Wyatt, Carlisle, Mark Alan, Rett and Holt Harris; Leslie and Wells Harris; Sara Brisson and Emily Harris. Great grandchildren; Kate, Davis, Liz, Lake, Logan, Arlie, Luke and Noah. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Leo, father; Roy James, mother; Margaret McKusky James and sister; Laura Lee Wilson. Susan was born on January 25, 1930 in Glendale, West Virginia. She graduated from Follansbee High School in Follansbee, West Virginia. She and Donald were married on September 14, 1950. After moving to Albany, Ga in 1970, Susan worked as a dental assistant before pursuing a career as an interior designer. Her other interests included geneology, collecting beautiful things and being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Susan was a proud member of DAR, a member of the Altar Guild at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, member of St. Cecelia's Guild, member of Daughters Of The King and also PEO. After retiring and eventually moving to Lake Wales, Fl, she enjoyed several years of making new friends and being near her daughter and her family. She will be remembered for many things but especially her delightful sense of humor and beautiful heart. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, Ga.
ATLANTA, GA
Cape Gazette

Nancy Lorraine Sokso, family matriarch

Nancy Lorraine Sokso, formerly an active resident of both the Broadkill Beach and Sadsburyville, Pa. communities, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, in Newark surrounded by family. She was born June 28, 1930, in New Holland, Pa., to Landis and Elsie Charles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded...
NEWARK, DE
WTAP

Obituary: Haverty, Susan Diane

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Susan Diane Haverty, 65, of Parkersburg died March 22, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 21, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Lewis Edwin and Frances Kirby Haverty. Susan’s enjoyment in life was spending time with friends, family and her grandchildren.
PARKERSBURG, WV
