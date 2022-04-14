ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Back with Seahawks

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Seahawks have re-signed Smith, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Per Condotta, Smith's one-year deal with Seattle carries...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Russell Wilson’s House Is For Sale: NFL World Reacts

Russell Wilson is no longer in need of his Seattle, Washington area home. The NFL quarterback was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos this offseason. Wilson, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will hope to win championship No. 2 in Denver. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
thecomeback.com

Seattle Seahawks re-sign veteran quarterback

It’s a new era for the Seattle Seahawks, who traded longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. The team looks set on a full rebuild going forward as it will be the first time since 2011 that they will not have Wilson under center to start the season.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Denver

Hot Home: Broncos QB Russell Wilson buys Cherry Hills listing for $25 million

The house makes the home for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his celebrity wife, Ciara, who purchased a $25 million, 20,060-square-foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village to cement their status as Denverites.By the numbers: The Denver mansion, built in 2018, sits on five acres, has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There's also a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a nine-car garage, a basketball court and a guest apartment on the property.Details: Duchess Investments LLC., an independent investment firm based in Seattle, bought the two-story Englewood listing, according to a deed filed with the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office, Lily O'Neill at BusinessDen first reported and Axios later confirmed. The former Seattle Seahawks QB used Duchess Investments for a home purchase in Washington state in 2015, per Geekwire.The intrigue: Previously, the Denver metro area's priciest residential property — a Four Seasons Hotel penthouse — was sold in 2020 for $16 million.Flashback: The Denver Broncos traded for the quarterback in mid-March in a deal that represented "one of the largest trades in NFL history," ESPN sports reporter Adam Schefter wrote.Zoom out: On Tuesday, Wilson listed the family's 11,104-square-foot waterfront home in Bellevue, Wash., for $36 million.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
The Spun

Broncos Lineman Has A Promise For Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was sacked plenty of times over the course of his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. The good news for Wilson though is that he should have much better protection now that he’s on the Denver Broncos. Shortly after Wilson was traded to Denver, he went on FaceTime...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Yardbarker

Broncos LT Garett Bolles Has Strong Words for Russell Wilson

Like many of his Broncos teammates, left tackle Garett Bolles was introduced to Russell Wilson through a video call — the star quarterback's preferred method of communication, as they're coming to find out. "He’s a FaceTime guy, so any time he has a question, he’s going to FaceTime me...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Analysis: Desmond Ridder Is Seahawks' Russell Wilson Antidote

Quarterback Desmond Ridder is earning growing praise as we approach the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bearcat stands out largely due to his ability as a pure pocket passer who consistently honors the conventional timing and structure of plays. This approach makes Ridder somewhat of a throwback versus the improvisational...
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The Seattle Times
Yardbarker

Broncos Veteran Makes A Bold Claim About Russell Wilson

Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is seen as a savior by the Denver Broncos. There’s merit in thinking that adding him to the roster will help elevate their offense. For years, that side of the ball has underperformed with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater under center. The Broncos faithful...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield trade to Seahawks still possible after Geno Smith re-signing?

Despite the Seattle Seahawks re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith on Thursday, a Baker Mayfield trade to the NFC West team isn’t impossible. As we reach a month into the new NFL league year, the options for where Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield could end up are pretty limited. Most teams have already made transactions to improve or refresh their starting signal-caller position for 2022. Or they are doing a deep dive into the QB options in this month’s draft.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

3 Teams That Could Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo Before The Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and as of now, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers. There have been rumors for months that the team was ready to move away from him, and that it would trade him and hand the keys of the franchise to Trey Lance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Browns, Seahawks reportedly playing 'blinking game' over Baker Mayfield

As the Cleveland Browns quietly and unofficially wait and hope that some team will match their asking price for quarterback Baker Mayfield roughly one month after they landed star signal-caller Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, teams such as the Seattle Seahawks understandably aren't willing "to give up much" for the 2018 first overall draft pick who is now surplus to requirements in Cleveland but who is also owed a fully guaranteed salary of $18.858 million for 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Colts big signing

The Indianapolis Colts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL — have added another big name. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news while Adam Schefter reported the terms....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy