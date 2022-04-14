ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

News Alert: Man found guilty of a January 2020 murder

By WSBT 22
WSBT 22
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTroyon Scott, 22, of South Bend was found guilty of the Jan. 26, 2020 murder of Huey...

wsbt.com

WNDU

Homicide victim identified in South Bend shooting

Benton Harbor HS recycles over 5,300 lbs. of empty water bottles. Two trailers of empty water bottles have been processed and a third trailer is currently accepting empty water bottles. Updated: 3 hours ago. The theme for the expo is “Empower, Educate, Embrace” in honor of Women’s History Month and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Murder#News Alert#Sentencing#West Side
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY

