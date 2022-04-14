ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dead at 42

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein died Wednesday after a reported battle with cancer. He was 42.

Klein’s wife, Adrienne, announced his passing in a post on social media that said, in part, that her husband died “surrounded by his loved ones.” It also included a photo of his hand holding onto a football.

“At 2:36 PM this afternoon the love of my life was called home,” she wrote. “His passing was peaceful and immediately followed the ceasing of life support.”

Klein was hospitalized last week after suffering serious back pain, according to a GoFundMe page. It also noted that his condition worsened quickly and that he suffered a stroke and brain bleeding earlier this week.

“For those of you that are not fully aware, Jeff has been admitted to Piedmont hospital in Columbus, GA,” the GoFundMe page read. “Severe back pain led to an MRI that revealed spots on his lower back. Unfortunately, Jeff’s condition has rapidly become more drastic and equally challenging to the doctors since his admittance.”

Klein, who played for Auburn from 1999 to 2001, was the starting quarterback in his first season with the Tigers. He threw for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns across three seasons at Auburn.

More recently, Klein worked as a teacher, baseball coach and assistant football coach at Loachapoka High School in Alabama.

On Wednesday, Auburn football acknowledged Klein’s passing in a tweet that included a photo of Klein from his playing days.

“An Auburn Man through and through. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of former Auburn QB Jeff Klein,” the tweet read. “Rest In Peace, Jeff.”

Klein and his wife share three sons: Cannon, Coley and Clayton.

“The outpouring of love and support from loved ones, friends, acquaintances, health care professionals and even perfect strangers has been an overwhelming blessing,” Adrienne wrote in her post. “I’m grateful for every single one of you, and every prayer said. Please continue to pray for me, our boys and our families as we attempt to navigate through the heartbreak.”

