Seattle, WA

Superintendent Community Listening Tour

seattleschools.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent Jones Community Listening Tour Spring 2022. Seattle Council PTSA and Seattle Public Schools are hosting a series of online community engagement events with Dr. Brent Jones. Please join a Zoom meeting to share your thoughts and perspectives with the Seattle Public...

ballardhs.seattleschools.org

AL.com

Alabama schools’ superintendent shuffle

PIKE ROAD, Ala. — The leader of an Alabama school district is leaving to take the same job in a different district. Alexander City schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford has been named as the new superintendent of Pike Road schools in eastern Montgomery County. The Pike Road School Board...
ALABAMA STATE
Channel 3000

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students — a pandemic solution left out of new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next.
EDUCATION
WTOP

Howard University faculty members plan to strike

Hundreds of faculty members at Howard University in D.C. are threatening to go on strike next week. Angry about what they said is low pay for nontenured, full-time teaching faculty and adjunct professors, 150 nontenure track full-time teaching faculty and 200 adjunct professors, represented by SEIU Local 500, said they will walk out for three days beginning on Wednesday, March 23 — unless an agreement is reached.
COLLEGES
NewPelican

“We continue to listen”: Community Cares offers an ear and a helping hand

Deerfield Beach – In an office tucked away at Zion Lutheran Community Church, Joel Smith sits poised, ready to make a difference when it comes to mental health. Smith is the founder of the non-profit Deerfield Beach Community Cares. The organization was founded in August of 2021 and focuses on identifying and tackling personal and community issues that affect the quality of life for residents in Deerfield Beach.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
The Conversation U.S.

'Every day feels unsettled' – educators decry staffing shortage

The COVID-19 pandemic, with its multiple waves of remote, hybrid and in-person education, increased students’ needs for support, revealed political minefields in teaching, and heightened labor tensions for educators. And in the 2021-2022 school year, staffing shortages have made all of that worse, as our work details. Our long-term research with hundreds of teachers and school administrators reveals that persistent staffing shortages are leading professionals to feel burned out and to worry about students missing learning opportunities. Speaking with our team of researchers, Kendal, an assistant principal in a large suburban district, expressed the prevailing mood we’re hearing from educators: “Every day...
EDUCATION

