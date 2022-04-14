ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Ronson Announces New Book 93 ’Til Infinity

By Matthew Strauss
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Mark Ronson has announced the new book 93 ’Til Infinity, The Associated Press reports. It’s scheduled to be published next year by Grand Central Publishing. The book is described The AP as “a...

Pitchfork

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne Join Latto on New Song “Sunshine”: Listen

Atlanta-based rapper Latto has released her new album 777 via RCA. The record includes a new song with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino called “Sunshine.” Hear it below. 777 is Latto’s second record, following her August 2020 studio debut Queen of da Souf. She previewed her new album with the singles “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie.” Additional guests on 777 include Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
MUSIC
