COVID-19 and Your Eyes

George Loukatos, MD, shares clinical pearls for the management of the SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses. George Loukatos, MD: My understanding is that now, as we scrambled to find a solution for determining between COVID-19 and flu or coinfection with both from a diagnostic standpoint, there are treatment modalities in development for the ability to treat both COVID-19 and flu at the same time. I’m not familiar with what stages they’re in as far as getting to market, but as a clinician, ultimately it will boil down to how readily available are these medications and also the cost. It’s important for me as a clinician to make sure that my patient’s pharmacy bill is low, and with Tamiflu having gone generic now, that’s a big driver in whether I would use a combo medication. It could significantly cost the patient hundreds of dollars more. If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic companies can do a good job of getting things to market quickly, but the availability tends to be a different story. We’ll see what comes down the pipeline. We’re trying to stay up-to-date with all of that. For a clinician, sometimes the more established medications, even if you’re taking a couple more pills, if it’s an affordable solution for the patient, we tend to lean that way.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO