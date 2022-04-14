Seahawks re-sign Geno Smith as Baker Mayfield sets sights on Seattle

Baker Mayfield knows his best remaining chance at being an NFL starting quarterback in 2022 is with the Seahawks, whose quarterback room is getting crowded.

Seattle re-signed former Jet Geno Smith on Thursday, Smith told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson . He received a one-year, $7 million contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

Smith, 31, has been with the Seahawks the last three seasons, making four appearances (three starts) in 2021 when Russell Wilson was injured, throwing for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in those games.

The Seahawks don’t have a clear-cut starting quarterback after trading Wilson to the Broncos . They received 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock from Denver, brought back Smith and also have Jacob Eason.

Mayfield, 27, wants the Browns to trade him after they acquired Deshaun Watson and gave Watson a fully guaranteed, five-year $230 million contract. During an appearance this week on the “Ya Neva Know” podcast, Mayfield said he felt “disrespected” by the Browns, who took Mayfield No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Geno SmithGetty ImagesBaker MayfieldGetty Images

A wild NFL offseason has seen a series of major quarterback moves, including the Colts acquiring Matt Ryan from the Falcons after trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders, leaving the Seahawks as one of the few, if only, logical landing spots for Mayfield.

Asked on the podcast if he knew which team he’ll end up with, Mayfield said, “Oh man, if this would’ve been about a week-and-a-half ago I would’ve said Indianapolis. Seattle? I mean, it’d probably be the most likely option. But even then…”

Mayfield then threw his hands up in the air.

“I’m ready for the next chapter,” Mayfield said.