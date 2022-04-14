ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Hayward cop killer Mark Estrada sentenced to at least 50 years

By Henry Lee
KTVU FOX 2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland - Mark Estrada, the man who pleaded guilty to killing a Hayward police sergeant in 2015, was sentenced to 50 years to life on Thursday. Sgt. Scott Lunger, a 48-year-old father of two daughters, was fatally shot by Estrada during a pre-dawn traffic stop. Lunger saw a Chevrolet...

www.ktvu.com

FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
CBS San Francisco

Missing Mill Valley Woman Found Dead In Her Car

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — An intense search for a missing Mill Valley woman has ended with the grim discovery of her body inside her car in a heavily wooded area of Kentfield. The Marin County Coroner’s Office said the body of 62-year-old Jennifer Aranson was discovered on Tuesday by a search team in the 200 block of S. Ridgewood Road. She had no traumatic injuries indicating she had been in a vehicle collision or was the victim of foul play. A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing was being completed Wednesday. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Valley Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office – Coroner Division. No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation. She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon and thought to be possibly using a trail on Mount Tamalpais somewhere between W. Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.
MILL VALLEY, CA
