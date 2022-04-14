Hayward cop killer Mark Estrada sentenced to at least 50 years
Oakland - Mark Estrada, the man who pleaded guilty to killing a Hayward police sergeant in 2015, was sentenced to 50 years to life on Thursday. Sgt. Scott Lunger, a 48-year-old father of two daughters, was fatally shot by Estrada during a pre-dawn traffic stop. Lunger saw a Chevrolet...
