Inverness former train station in need of more costly repairs

(Re Thursday, April 14’s Page A3 story, “County commission agrees to buy Schlabach property for $335,875”): I really appreciate the Chronicle and the county commissioners being somewhat transparent on the acquisition of land along (C.R.) 491 that was previously owned by the commissioner, but the fact of the matter is, our county commissioners that voted 4-0 to acquire the land for that exorbitant amount of money – 25% higher than the value of the land – saying that we’re going to avoid possible attorney fees, is the most ridiculous accusation or information that I have heard. First of all, it’s a cow pasture. There’s no development, there’s no income, there’s no homestead there, so there was no great value in that property – certainly not $365,000 for one acre of cow pasture.
Comments / 0