Inverness former train station in need of more costly repairs

Reading in the April 12 Chronicle today (Tuesday’s front-page story, “Inverness to mull property tax cuts”), it was nice to see that the city manager of Inverness is trying to reduce taxes and not going to increase the millage rate. That’s all a wonderful thing. I wish we could do that here in Crystal River. Maybe the Inverness city manager could get together with the Crystal River manager and maybe they could come up with some way to reduce our taxes and all and lower our millage rate, which just got increased by almost 2 mils. A lot of new properties, a lot of taxes floating around and a lot of money, so I don’t know why we need the millage rate up, but apparently Inverness is doing it right.

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO