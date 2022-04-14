ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Inverness former train station in need of more costly repairs

By Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore problems with Inverness’ former train station are being found almost as fast as the city can write checks to fix them. While still awaiting word as to the cost to repair the latest problems, City Manager Eric Williams estimates it will cost the city $50,000 to $100,000 to repair the...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Cove road in Weirton in need of repairs

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Concerns about a local road in Weirton. If you’ve driven on Cove Road or Cove Hill at all recently you have seen that there are plenty of pot holes. City officials said they have been in contact with the state and are trying to move up the resurfacing dates for both the […]
WEIRTON, WV
Newswatch 16

Emergency homeless shelter in need of repairs

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Saving Grace Shelter in Williamsport houses people who are in need of emergency housing. "The average stay here is about 30 days. So our goal is to connect those who need our resources with other community resources so that they can become self-sufficient and find housing," said Valerie Fessler of the American Rescue Workers.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
City
Lecanto, FL
Inverness, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Wednesday, April 13

Reading in the April 12 Chronicle today (Tuesday’s front-page story, “Inverness to mull property tax cuts”), it was nice to see that the city manager of Inverness is trying to reduce taxes and not going to increase the millage rate. That’s all a wonderful thing. I wish we could do that here in Crystal River. Maybe the Inverness city manager could get together with the Crystal River manager and maybe they could come up with some way to reduce our taxes and all and lower our millage rate, which just got increased by almost 2 mils. A lot of new properties, a lot of taxes floating around and a lot of money, so I don’t know why we need the millage rate up, but apparently Inverness is doing it right.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Parkway entrance creates problems for Crystal Oaks

The new parkway entrance from State Road 44 is very close to the road through Crystal Oaks subdivision, and the long turn lane for cars and trucks heading east and turning onto the parkway is on the same pavement as the right turn lane from eastbound S.R. 44 into Crystal Oaks. For a driver exiting the subdivision, it is not immediately clear if the vehicle heading east and signaling a turn is coming in to the subdivision or is planning to continue past the entrance and turn onto the parkway.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – SCHLABACH PROPERTY

(Re Thursday, April 14’s Page A3 story, “County commission agrees to buy Schlabach property for $335,875”): I really appreciate the Chronicle and the county commissioners being somewhat transparent on the acquisition of land along (C.R.) 491 that was previously owned by the commissioner, but the fact of the matter is, our county commissioners that voted 4-0 to acquire the land for that exorbitant amount of money – 25% higher than the value of the land – saying that we’re going to avoid possible attorney fees, is the most ridiculous accusation or information that I have heard. First of all, it’s a cow pasture. There’s no development, there’s no income, there’s no homestead there, so there was no great value in that property – certainly not $365,000 for one acre of cow pasture.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County waterfront park hours extended

At the March 21 meeting of the Wakulla County Commission, Commissioner Ralph Thomas found no support for his proposal and motion to open county parks adjacent to public bodies of water 24 hours a day. Commissioner Mike Kemp had more success with a compromise. At the April 4 meeting, commissioners...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy