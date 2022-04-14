Fugitive arrested in Cumberland County for failing to register as sex offender in 2 states

Three people have been arrested following the overdose death of a New Hampshire woman. Authorities were called to a home in Conway, New Hampshire for a possible overdose in late January. Ashlie Hersom, 34, was pronounced dead when officials arrived. Her death led to a two-and-a-half-month-long investigation after it was...
According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
A man who was charged in the death of his partner on a Maine beach has entered a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. Police found 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena dead on Short Sands Beach a year ago. An autopsy later determined she died from blunt force injury to the head.
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say advanced forensic genetic genealogy has helped identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Brianna Maitland 18 years ago. Maitland disappeared on March 19, 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn...
Authorities are trying to figure out what happened in the moments before a mother from the Hudson Valley died in a car accident. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a fatal accident that took the life of a 39-year-old Hudson Valley woman. She leaves behind an 8-year-old, according to her family.
The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
A newly released video shows a Maine woman before she died 12 years ago in a string of suspected serial killings. Megan Waterman was among 11 sets of human remains that were found on a stretch of beach in Long Island, New York. The video, released Tuesday by the Suffolk...
The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
Police in Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. The Carlisle Police Department in Middlesex County reported that Eloa de Oliveira was last seen at Concord-Carlisle High School in Concord at about 1:40 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Eloa was last seen wearing black pants,...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead a coworker’s corpse after her husband killed him will be released on parole, a board decided Thursday. Britany Barron, who agreed to testify against her husband, Armando Barron, at his May 9 trial,...
In August, a father and his two sons were accused of $21 million in fraud after cashing in 13,000 Massachusetts lottery tickets. A Boston Police officer agreed to plead guilty to a tax charge after selling a $10,000 winning lottery ticket to a convenience store owner for cash and not reporting it on his taxes.
Arianna DeJesus went to school one day in first grade with braids in her hair after sitting for six hours as her mother braided her hair and put beads in to hold it in place. By the end of the day, DeJesus’ teacher had cut her braids off and put them in a bag to send home with a note saying that the beads had presented a safety concern.
SEARSMONT, Maine — Maine State Police, investigating a Searsmont woman believed to be violating conditions of release, arrested the woman and another man on Thursday. Troopers and the Knox County Sheriff's Office searched for Grace Barter, 35, of Searsmont, believing she was violating conditions of release from the Knox County Jail following charges of domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, and that she was in contact with her 18-month-old daughter, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release Friday.
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A South Boston man is facing a drug trafficking charge after he was stopped in Randolph with more than 1,000 grams of cocaine in his car, according to State Police. Brendan Niedzwiecki, 30, was pulled over on Route 24 around 11:30 p.m. on April 7. Police...
