Cumberland County, ME

Fugitive arrested in Cumberland County for failing to register as sex offender in 2 states

By Leela Stockley
Bangor Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested in Cumberland County this week for failing to register as a sex offender in both Rhode Island and Maine. An arrest warrant...

bangordailynews.com

