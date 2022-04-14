Fugitive arrested in Cumberland County for failing to register as sex offender in 2 states

Arianna DeJesus went to school one day in first grade with braids in her hair after sitting for six hours as her mother braided her hair and put beads in to hold it in place. By the end of the day, DeJesus’ teacher had cut her braids off and put them in a bag to send home with a note saying that the beads had presented a safety concern.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO