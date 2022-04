Last week the Pittsburgh Pirates locked up franchise third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to a seven-year, $80 million contract extension. The deal buys out his five remaining years of team control, plus two free agent years. The contract also includes a club option for an eighth year. Hayes is locked in as Pittsburgh's cornerstone. That's exciting. On Thursday, the Pirates locked up another cornerstone player, though not to a long-term extension like Hayes.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO