Spanish soccer federation says hackers stole information

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
A notorious Mexican drug trafficker linked to jailed kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s cartel has been captured in Colombia, according to police, after his model girlfriend posted pictures of the pair kissing at a tourist attraction on Facebook.Colombian police arrested alleged Sinaloa drug cartel capo Brian Donaciano Olguin Verdugo, known by his nickname “El Pitt,” in a luxury apartment in the city of Cali, they announced last Sunday.The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) alerted Colombian authorities that El Pitt had entered the country in February. A Facebook post, made by the unnamed model, showing the couple at Los Cristales,...
Thousands of Ukrainian families have fled their homes seeking refuge amid the Russian invasion. A family shared with WPTV their heartbreaking story of finding a safe place as the violence continues in her homeland.
UK police arrested seven people, including teenagers, in connection with an investigation into a hacking group, according to CNET sister site ZDNet. The arrests followed a Bloomberg report that a teen was the mastermind behind the Lapsus$ hacking group, which has claimed responsibility for data hacks of Samsung and Nvidia, as well as recently revealed breaches at Microsoft and Okta.
Four people were arrested in Germany and weapons were seized in an investigation into suspected anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap well-known figures including the country's health minister, authorities said Thursday. Prosecutors in Koblenz and Rhineland-Palatinate's state criminal police office said that raids...
Comments / 0