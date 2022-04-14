ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Dow's Burgard, Wolohan earn SVL Scholar Athlete award

By Fred Kelly
 1 day ago
Lauren Burgard (photo courtesy of John Streeter)

Dow High seniors Lauren Burgard and Jack Wolohan were both named as recipients of the prestigious SVL Scholar Athlete award recently.

Burgard carries a grade-point average of 4.59 and has excelled in both varsity swimming and track for four years, while also playing junior varsity and varsity basketball for one year each. She has earned multiple athletic achievement awards in both swimming and track, including team MVP, several Saginaw Valley League honors, and All-State honors, and she is a member of the Chargers’ record-holding medley relay team in swimming.

Burgard has earned SVL All-Academic honors during five different seasons and made both All-State and All-America Academic during her senior swimming season. She has been named team captain in both swimming and track.

A member of both the National Honor Society and DECA for the past two years, Burgard is actively involved at her church as a youth group member, volunteer, and Sunday School teacher and has participated in mission trips.

According to Burgard, serving as a team captain in athletics has helped her learn teamwork, passion, and perseverance in order to create a positive and successful team environment. She plans on majoring in mechanical engineering and minoring in biomedical engineering in college, but she has not yet decided upon which university to attend.

Wolohan carries a 4.57 GPA and has earned multiple varsity letters in both soccer and hockey, earning SVL All-Academic honors the past two years and earning the Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award. He has earned multiple athletic achievement awards, including First Team All-SVL and SVL Most Valuable Player in soccer, while leading the Chargers to the Valley championship last fall and earning team MVP honors. He was also a key player on Dow’s state championship hockey team this past winter.

Wolohan is active in the National Honor Society and with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and he also tutors other students in physics. He has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, at the Open Door, and at the Midland Recycling Center, among other community activities.

According to Wolohan, athletics has taught him that dedication and hard work allow one to accomplish anything one sets his mind to do. Wolohan plans to study engineering at the University of Michigan.

Watauga Democrat

Sears earns additional recognition for basketball season

CHARLOTTE — Weeks after the season ended, honors are still rolling in for Watauga freshman Kate Sears after an impressive basketball campaign. On Wednesday, April 13, Sears was named to the Charlotte News & Observer's Super Team, honoring the best high school basketball players from around the state. Sears...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Midland Daily News

Manistee Quiz Bowl's success attributed to district's educators

MANISTEE — Manistee High School Quiz Bowl recently wrapped up another strong season, and head coach Polly Schlaff said that is indicative of the good job Manistee Area Public Schools is doing educating its students. "I'm always really proud as a teacher in the district to see what our...
MANISTEE, MI
Midland Daily News

Fab freshman: CBA's Tomko a soccer dynamo

Calvary Baptist Academy's Ila Tomko proves the idiom that good things do indeed come in small packages - although there sure as heck is nothing small about her soccer game. The diminutive but quick and highly-skilled freshman forward made a big impact for the Kings as an eighth-grader last season, and she is off to another hot start this spring.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Bear Lake Schools announces honor roll

BEAR LAKE — Officials at Bear Lake Schools announced the middle and high school students who made the honor roll for the third marking period. Merit roll is based on a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA, while honor roll is from 3.5 to 4.0. An asterisk indicates a 4.0 GPA.
BEAR LAKE, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

