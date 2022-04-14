ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take an extra 40% off clearance during Nordstrom Rack's end-of-season sale

By Jeremy Glass
 1 day ago
Check out Nordstrom racks end-of-season clearance sale

It’s that time of the year again. No, I’m not talking about the eve of the 110th anniversary of the Titanic sinking, though that does happen to be tomorrow. I’m talking about Nordstrom Rack’s end-of-season sale that only happens at the end of every new season, people.

From women’s jewelry, workout tights , and painfully Gen. Z-inspired halter crop tops to men’s loungewear , watches , shoes , and more. The only problem is knowing where to start. If my wife didn’t have strict control over my finances, I 100% would have ordered these comfy UGG Leisure Faux Shearling Slippers the moment they went on sale. That’s Financial Domination for ya!

Think UGGs are too UGG-ly to wear in public? How about these Kenneth Cole Nova Quilted Slides ($11.23 – $17.97) for 40% off their regular price? Heck, I would wear anything on my feet at this point instead of the restricting leather socks my wife makes me wear while I shower. That’s extreme Sadomasochism for ya!

Ladies, ladies, ladies: step right up and into these springy Roxela Laser-Cut T-Strap Sandals for $26.99 – a fraction of the price you’d have paid mere weeks ago! Now, I’m not what you’d call a traditional “hat doctor” but your head is practically screaming to be adorned with this ACCESS Classic Rib Beret ($4.18) by Michael Kors.

Roxela Laser-Cut T-Strap Sandal Spring Step nordstromrack.com $26.99 Shop Now

Along with summer sunnies , handbags , kids’ apparel , and accessories for both men and women , Nordstrom Rack’s end-of-season sale is happening right now!

The US Sun

Shoppers are obsessed with Steve Madden’s new tote bag you can get in TJ Maxx – you’ll struggle to get your hands on it

TO be fashion-forward and save money is not an easy feat, but people on the internet are doing just that by purchasing this popular Steve Madden bag. Retailing at only $24.99 at TJ Maxx, the famed bag is considered a good alternative for its more expensive competitors, the luxurious Marc Jacobs 'The Tote Bag' for $215, as well as the Chloé bag for $950.
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: The Best Deals Up to 92% Off Sam Edelman, Free People and More

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is on, just in time to add new spring styles to your wardrobe like cute sandals or return-to-office staples. Now through March 27, the sale event is offering an extra 25% off clearance items. Nordstrom Rack already has deals up to 92% off, so image how good of a deal you can get on designer styles. Be sure to head over to Nordstrom Rack today and check out the savings.
whowhatwear

I Tried On the Best Spring Dresses at Nordstrom—5 That Have Me Fully Obsessed

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring officially in full swing, it's time to ready your wardrobe, and we're here to provide a little shopping inspiration. We got to try on some of the best spring pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for spring wardrobe builders that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
StyleCaster

I’m a Fashion Writer & Here Are The 7 Things I’m Buying From Nordstrom’s Clear The Rack Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved going to Nordstrom Rack to grab as many discounted designer tops, bottoms and shoes as possible. Suffice to say, I’m extra excited about the Nordstrom clear the rack sale going on right now that has more than 17,000 designer goodies on sale for up to 75 percent off. I’m a huge fan of Nordstrom (and department stores in general) and I always leave this...
StyleCaster

The Iconic Tory Burch Logo Sandals Come In an Office-Ready Style That’s 47% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Per Olivia Rodrigo and every It Girl of the moment, micro mini skirts and Coach shoulder bags are making major comebacks. Another style that’s on the rise again are Tory Burch’s signature slides. They’re as classic as they get and hold their crown as some of the most versatile shoes you can wear during the spring and summer. The Double T logo never fully left the mainstream, but it has lost some relevance...
purewow.com

Wondering Where to Buy Bridesmaid Dresses? Here Are 20 Stores to Check Out

If you’ve been visualizing your wedding for years now, odds are you have a little mood board of colors and dress ideas for your bridesmaids. As the bride, you’re allowed to be as nit-picky or hands off as possible with the bridesmaid dress process, whether you pick the exact dress, or pick the material and color and have your girls run with it. With so many styles and colors to choose from, the process can be a little overwhelming, but a good place to start is figuring out where to buy bridesmaid dresses. Below, we’ve spelled out the 20 best options to keep in mind before you start shopping.
In Style

I'm Convinced I Found the Best Sneakers for Commuting — and They're Under $100

For the past two years, my "commute" to work has consisted of the three steps between my bed and my desk. Now that I'm going back to the office and actually leaving the 500 square feet of my apartment, I need comfortable shoes to get my feet used to long distances again. But, of course, I'm not willing to sacrifice style, so I landed on the New Balance 997H sneakers. They're ridiculously comfortable with a fashionable flair, and you can get them for $90 on Amazon.
CNET

Refresh Your Work Style With up to 70% Off Apparel at Nordstrom Rack

Some of us have returned to the office or are working a hybrid schedule, and I'm sure your clothes style and preferences have changed since early 2020. Now, you can get back into the best office-chic clothes with up to 70% off brands like Max Studio, Vince Camuto and more. Select items will also automatically get an extra 25% off (no coupon needed).
StyleCaster

The Ordinary’s Cult-Fave Cleanser Is 50% Off for the First Time During Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Out of all the big beauty sales, we have to admit this is our favorite. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty 2022 is as epic as can be, with three full weeks of half-off deals. We’re talking 50 percent off best sellers and new products from brands including Tula, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Smashbox, Benefit Cosmetics and so much more. There’s haircare, makeup, skincare, nails, beauty tools—everything. Like past years, each day features a different brand...
Gear Patrol

Aether's End of Season Sale Is Offering Rare Discounts

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Tired of eccentric and awkward-looking mountain gear, Los Angeles-based Aether set out with a mission to make something that looked at home in the city but really found its legs on the mountain. It is safe to say that this was a successful mission. Whether it is a fully waterproof snow jacket or a pair of handsome pants that you can pair with an oxford shirt, Aether has what you need to take you from the concrete jungle to the queue at the bottom of the express lift. Right now you can get a huge selection of Aether items for up to 60 percent off as part of its end-of-season sale.
SheKnows

Snag A Colorful Jewelry Piece From Nordstrom’s Secret Sale — Get Accessories Starting At $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to our clothes, we’re not afraid to add a dash of color wherever needed. While we love our black and white ensembles, we like to feel fierce with a pop of hot pink. Now, for those who like to keep it more monochromatic with their clothes, that doesn’t mean you can’t add color elsewhere. For a limited time, you can get up to nearly 50 percent off of super colorful jewelry from Nordstrom.
moneytalksnews.com

Ecco Spring Sale: Extra 30% off

Apply coupon code "SPRING22" to save an extra 30% off all sale shoes for both men and women. That's the best discount we've seen this year from this store. Shop Now at Ecco Tips Excludes golf shoes and leather goods.
