Frost Advisory issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:44:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Southern Inner Channels FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, Southern Inner Channels. * WHEN...Until 815 AM AKDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas near Ward Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 305 AM AKDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in areas near the Ward Lake recreational area. Minor flooding is ongoing, especially near Ward Lake. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.1-0.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the next 24 hours. - areas near the Ward Lake recreational area is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
