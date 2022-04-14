ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Gear up for Southern New Mexico Giving Day

lascrucesbulletin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to participate in a day that will ignite giving across our region and support your Doña Ana County Humane Society!. On Friday, April 22, DACHS will come together with other organizations in our community to participate...

www.lascrucesbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
XL Country 100.7

Move Over Bozeman! This is Now Montana’s Fastest Growing City

For the past few years, Bozeman has been the fastest-growing micropolitan area in the country, but according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, another city in Montana has taken the top spot. Many cities and towns across Montana have been adjusting to rapid growth in recent years....
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Border Patrol Warning Texas Residents Buying Marijuana In New Mexico

Just in case you missed it, New Mexico is the most recent state to legalize marijuana for recreational use and Texas stoners are excited at the prospect of having another state nearby that will allow you to burn one without worry of law enforcement. As Texas continues to drag its feet (because too many of our state's politicians are "financially in bed" aka campaign donations with prisons IN MY FACT BASED OPINION) with "talk" of legalization and "studies about the effects" it could have, the U.S. Border Patrol is issuing a warning to Texas residents about transporting weed across state lines: Don't Do It.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Way Of
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. Despite this boom, some markets have several unoccupied homes, and the state with the most empty houses is Vermont. While […]
VERMONT STATE
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Ruidoso resident loses home, dogs in fire

RUIDOSO NM (KTSM) – Ruidoso Resident Larry Puryear says he was at work at Walmart when the McBride fire started. But his two beloved dogs were back at home at his trailer. “Button was a minpin and I’ve had her, she was a family pet, she would fit in the palm of your hand and […]
RUIDOSO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy