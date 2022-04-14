The hottest new cars from the New York Auto Show
Auto Expert, Mike Caudill shows us the hottest futuristic vehicles from the New York International Auto Show.
For more than a century, New Yorkers, and automotive enthusiasts from around the world have attended the New York International Auto Show , experiencing everything auto makers have to offer. A legendary hallmark of the industry, NYIAS is celebrating its 122nd year.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0