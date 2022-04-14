ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rodeo All-Star returns to Denver

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

After cancellations in 2020 and 2021, the stars of rodeo return to Denver for the ultimate pro rodeo competition, Rodeo All-Star (RAS), on April 15 & 16. This year’s Rodeo All-Star Concert, presented by Mountain Dew, features country music singer and songwriter Wade Bowen.

Fans with a Friday Rodeo Semi-Final 1 ticket will enjoy the country concert for free and the rodeo after-party. Saturday includes Lunch with Champions, afternoon Rodeo Semi-Final 2, and Saturday night Rodeo Finals with rodeo after-party.

Rodeo All-Star attracts top rodeo athletes worldwide and includes nine pro rodeo associations. Participating athletes represent the PRCA (Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association), WPRA (Women’s Pro Rodeo Association), CPRA (Pro Rodeo Canada Association), PBR (Pro Bull Riders), INFR (Indian National Finals Rodeo), and more, all in Denver to compete at Rodeo All-Star. Visit RAS meet the associations for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

Rockies, MLB celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies will join the rest of the league in celebrating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier Friday night at Coors Field. Coming off a 5-2 loss to the Cubs, the special day will hopefully bring a lively crowd to Coors Field to root for the Rockies. […]
DENVER, CO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

BOK Center signs 5 year agreement with PBR to keep ‘Unleash the Beast’ competition in Tulsa

STORY, Tulsa — The professional bull riders, PBR, and the BOK Center today announced a five year renewal of the elite ‘Unleash the Beast’ competition in Tulsa. This the 14th year the bull riding competition will be taking place at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. But for its oldest competitor, it will be the very first time he’ll be performing before a home town crowd.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
News On 6

Bixby Native Competes In PBR Circuit At The BOK Center

Friday night the Professional Bull Riding series is back in Tulsa for its 14th consecutive year. One of the riders competing tonight is a Bixby native and says he can’t wait to ride in his hometown. Venn Johns is from Bixby, he says winning the PBR here in Tulsa...
BIXBY, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Canada#National Finals Rodeo#Rodeo All Star#Rodeo Semi Final 2#Prca#Wpra#Pro Rodeo Association#Cpra#Pbr#Infr#Indian#Ras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy