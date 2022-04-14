Rodeo All-Star returns to Denver

After cancellations in 2020 and 2021, the stars of rodeo return to Denver for the ultimate pro rodeo competition, Rodeo All-Star (RAS), on April 15 & 16. This year’s Rodeo All-Star Concert, presented by Mountain Dew, features country music singer and songwriter Wade Bowen.

Fans with a Friday Rodeo Semi-Final 1 ticket will enjoy the country concert for free and the rodeo after-party. Saturday includes Lunch with Champions, afternoon Rodeo Semi-Final 2, and Saturday night Rodeo Finals with rodeo after-party.

Rodeo All-Star attracts top rodeo athletes worldwide and includes nine pro rodeo associations. Participating athletes represent the PRCA (Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association), WPRA (Women’s Pro Rodeo Association), CPRA (Pro Rodeo Canada Association), PBR (Pro Bull Riders), INFR (Indian National Finals Rodeo), and more, all in Denver to compete at Rodeo All-Star. Visit RAS meet the associations for more information.

