Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James ordered held without bail
By Associated Press
The Staten Island Advance
1 day ago
The man charged with opening fire on subway riders on train in Brooklyn was ordered held without bail as prosecutors told a judge Thursday he terrified all of New York City. Frank James, 62, had a subdued demeanor during the brief proceeding in a federal court in Brooklyn, softly answering standard...
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
Houston, TX – Yaya Mayweather and her legal team reportedly appeared in a Houston courtroom on Wednesday (April 13) where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The daughter of famed boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. was arrested in 2020 for stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of one of NBA YoungBoy’s children.
The man accused of smearing human feces on an unsuspecting subway rider in February is now back behind bars. Frank Abrokwa was released following his arrest related to that vile attack, then was arrested and released again for a separate alleged hate crime dating back to September 2021, in which he allegedly accosted a Jewish man and cursed at him, threatening to kill him and trying to punch him before chasing him on the street.
At least 10 Brooklyn subway riders were shot Tuesday by a man wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest who tossed two smoke canisters in the train car to distract the rush hour crowd before opening fire, officials said. The still-unidentified gunman was in the rear corner of...
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A group of about seven men are wanted for attacking a teenager in a train station in Brooklyn. The NYPD released surveillance video showing the group repeatedly punching the 14-year-old boy. It happened on Monday, March 14 at 3:57 a.m. on the mezzanine...
A Tennessee father shot an alleged intruder multiple times after the suspect broke into his two-year-old son’s bedroom on Tuesday. According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on 3501 Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage around 7:50 a.m. on April 12. Officials said the...
A Florida dad accused of killing his wife and three children told jurors Wednesday that he walked into his home to discover the children dead by his wife's hand. But the day before, those same jurors heard a recorded confession in which the alleged murderer, Anthony Todt, 46, admitted committing the crime.
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
