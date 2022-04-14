Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence wants to 'learn from last year,' not just start over

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is looking to build upon his uneven rookie season. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Logic suggests most associated with the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars who are still with the team today will be craving fresh starts working under new head coach Doug Pederson now that the disastrous Urban Meyer era is a thing of the past.

Specifically, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first-overall pick from last year's draft, couldn't be blamed for wanting to burn game film after he finished his debut season with a 33.5 total QBR, a 59.6 completion percentage and 12 passing touchdowns to go along with 17 interceptions.

Lawrence said earlier in the week that he felt he and Pederson "align pretty well" and are "on the same page" this spring. The 22-year-old explained in the opening days of the offseason program how he can turn lessons he received throughout his first pro campaign into positives moving forward.

"I wouldn’t say starting over," Lawrence remarked about his mindset, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "In some ways, yeah. I wouldn’t say everyone, but most of the coaches are new, still have a couple that carried over. But I would say just from an energy and morale boost, it does feel like starting over in a good way. There’s a lot of positivity in the locker room, the building, a lot of energy which has been great. "But I’ll say, I think it’s important to just kind of learn from last year and always not necessarily think about that all the time — you don’t want to think about the bad things. But you want to use what you learned and not make the same mistakes, especially as individuals, as players. Things that went right, went wrong, we all have things we can get better at. For me, I learned so much I wouldn’t say it’s like starting over because I’m thankful for those things I learned. I don’t want to start over. I want to keep those in my back pocket. So, stuff like that, I think it’s a good way to look at it and I think guys are doing that."

Just last month, the Cleveland Browns offered the latest reminder that a team spending a No. 1 draft pick on a quarterback guarantees nothing regarding its long-term commitment to that signal-caller. If Lawrence doesn't hit the ground running this September, he may quickly find himself answering questions about his ability to routinely win on football's biggest stages.