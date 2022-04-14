ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Retail Building Proposed for Broadway

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmmar Shaibi is proposing a retail building at the corner of Broadway and Townsend Street. It would replace recently demolished commercial...

5 On Your Side

$35 million apartment tower proposed atop 1920s automotive building

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis developer is seeking approval to build a $35 million apartment tower on top of a former car sales facility in the Central West End. Pier Property Group, led by Michael Hamburg, has submitted preliminary plans for The Flats at Forest Park, a five-story residential building that would be added atop the former Reliance Automotive building at 490 N. Kingshighway Blvd. at McPherson Avenue. A sales listing for the Reliance building says it is a two-story, 51,618-square-foot former car sales and repair facility built in 1929 on 0.29 acres, with a paved lot of 0.13 acres behind the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Robb Report

Inside a $20 Million Tribeca Penthouse With a Party-Ready Private Rooftop

Click here to read the full article. Lovingly restored and replicated to its former glory, the TriBeCa Heritage pairs modern comforts with centuries-old history. This landmark building at 53 White Street was first constructed in 1857 with the classic cast iron architecture that is often seen in New York’s Tribeca and SoHo neighborhoods. Over the years, however, the building lost its 19th-century charm and its cast iron facade was covered with fire escapes, fire-retardant cement and concrete. So when developer David Friedman purchased the property in 2016 in an effort to transform it into luxury residences, he began peeling away the...
HOME & GARDEN
Morning Journal

Work continues to breathe life into Eagles Building on Broadway in Lorain

A developer is continuing to work on a project that would rehabilitate the famous Eagles FOE 343 Building on Broadway in downtown Lorain. The work would include it becoming a future home to retail and restaurants, and a theater company on the third floor that features a vast and open space, essentially a ballroom and a stage.
LORAIN, OH
2 On Your Side

Como Restaurant no longer up for auction

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Over the last month or so we've been telling you about the iconic Como Restaurant in Niagara Falls that was set to be auctioned off. Now it appears that's no longer the case. An attorney for the restaurant told 2 On Your Side the families...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
architecturaldigest.com

Foster + Partners’ New Manhattan Skyscraper Is Powered Entirely by Renewable Energy

Some of the world’s biggest businesses aren’t necessarily famous for their architecturally innovative headquarters, but JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s new headquarters may change that. After all, New York City—specifically Midtown—is known for its impressive collection of skyscrapers. That said, news of yet another one joining the ranks isn’t exactly surprising, but the one shooting up at 270 Park Avenue is different: The Foster + Partners–designed structure has zero carbon emissions and is 100% powered by renewable energy, courtesy of a nearby hydroelectric plant. This new ambitious project is certainly not Foster + Partners’ first unique design that has earned the English architecture firm a good deal of fame. They’re also the creatives behind The Gherkin, in London, HSBC Hong Kong, and New York’s Hearst Tower. The firm’s newest project on Park Avenue is poised to shake up one of the world’s most famous skylines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

