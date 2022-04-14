ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Washtenaw County

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8sGq_0f9Rwlq400

Officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department say they have confirmed the highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds there.

The virus has not been found in humans and officials say that while there are cases where it jumps from birds to humans, the risk of that happening is low. To date, no human infections from HPAI have been found in the United States.

Anyone who has had contact with the infected birds is being contacted by the health department. They have released information about the avian flu being identified in Washtenaw County so that people who own or work with birds can take precautions.

Officials are asking anyone who notices the death of three or more free-ranging birds to contact the Michigan DNA through the Eyes in the Field app or by calling 517-336-5030. If domestic poultry is found to be dealing with severe illness or death, you should contact the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at 800-292-3939.

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
UPMATTERS

DNR suggests skipping the bird feeder this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Menominee County, wildlife officials are making suggestions to help prevent the spread of the virus. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bring Me The News

Avian influenza confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks

Bird flu (H5N1) has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota, according to a new release issued by the state's Board of Animal Health on Saturday. The avian influenza was confirmed in flocks in Meeker and Mower counties. No human cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been detected, and the Centers of Disease Control says there is low risk to the public.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Avian Influenza#Avian Flu#Birds#Dna#Hpai
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy