Just yesterday, Ford Authority shared a photo of the 2024 Ford Mustang front end completely uncovered, which gave us our very first look at the next-generation S650 model from that angle. However, that particular model is likely a base version of the new pony car, as we can tell by the wheels and overall lack of sportiness. Now, a new leak shows off what may be the 2024 Ford Mustang GT, and it’s quite a bit more dramatic than the previously-spied car.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO