Judge denies bond for man accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner
11Alive
1 day ago
ATLANTA — A judge has denied bond for one of the men accused of murder in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. On Thursday, Julian Conley appeared before a Fulton County Superior Court judge for the bond hearing, which was denied. Conley and Jerrion McKinney are two...
A serial rapist entered guilty pleas to multiple counts of rape and murder in a Texas courtroom on Friday. Reginald Kimbro, 28, agreed to a plea deal at the last second that spared him from going to trial, according to court records. The plea deal also potentially spared his life by taking the death penalty off the table.
A Georgia woman was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional five years on Friday for the 2018 murder of a man who occasionally stayed in her apartment as a guest of her roommate at the time. Christie Montgomery, 35, lived in Stone Mountain, Ga. in DeKalb County, near...
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Family members of a 23-year-old RaceTrac clerk shot and killed last year are relieved his killer is finally behind bars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah Wood was shot and killed early in the morning as he worked his shift...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend while out on bond for another murder charge will stay behind bars. Monday a judge formally revoked bond for Dayvon Bray. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 18-year-old Jireh Portis in January. During his preliminary hearing, we learned new details about the […]
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta rapper is dead and his brother is being charged with his murder, according to DeKalb County police. Police officials say that Arthur Eversole, better known as Archie Eversole, was shot on March 25 on Golf Vista Circle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on April 3.
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
An Atlanta woman was fatally shot at a local bowling alley on Friday. Police say the deadly dispute was over a bowling ball. The incident took place at Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta. LaKevia Jackson, 31, attended a friend's celebration at the bowling alley. Later in the evening, she got into a fight with a male suspect. He pulled out a gun and shot her as she was leaving the bowling alley---after waiting 20 minutes for her to exit the venue.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old has confessed to killing a bystander at a DeKalb County gas station earlier this month, police say. DeKalb County Police said the man is in jail after confessing his involvement in a deadly shooting by a Shell gas station along Covington Highway on March 3. Investigators said they have also recovered the gun used the night of the incident.
ATLANTA — An armed man robbed a Marco's Pizza in Douglasville on March 17, according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO). They are looking to the public for help in identifying the person responsible. Last Thursday, deputies said a man came into the pizza chain...
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 24-year-old Bonneville County man is accused of raping an underage girl. The Bonneville Sheriff's Office says Danilo D. Nitura and a 16-year-old girl were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana on Wednesday when the alleged assault occurred. "Moments later Mr. Nitura began kissing and...
EAST POINT, Ga. — An arrest was made in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Point ATM in November of 2021, their police department posted Thursday, on Facebook. Shane Knight, 49, was arrested and charged with murder, the post said. Police said they are still looking for others that may be involved. They added that they will not stop until everyone shown in a video they previously released is identified.
Murder and hate crime charges have been filed in California against the two people accused of killing Justin Peoples, 30, a Navy veteran and father of two, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar revealed the allegations against co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49.
Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old boy in Decatur is in critical condition after being shot in the head outside of a skating rink over the weekend, according to the child's family. DeKalb County Police were called to Golden Glide Skating Rink on Wesley Chapel Road late Saturday night...
Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
GRANTVILLE, Ga. — Coweta County released the 911 call from a shooting at a Grantville gun range and store that left its owners and their grandson dead last week. The call adds a new detail to a tragedy that an ATF expert previously told 11Alive he suspects whoever committed the crime was "either familiar with the location because they have been in there multiple times or they had some other sort of inside knowledge about what was going on inside that store."
A county coroner in Georgia discovered the bodies of his parents and his son, who were killed Friday in an apparent robbery at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, police say. All three were shot, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed Saturday. The incident occurred around...
Bokio Johnson took it hard when his two eldest children, Breyiana Brown and Caleb Johnson, were slain last year at an Algiers apartment complex, allegedly over a gun sale gone bad. For six months, "he was in a state of just not moving," said Courtney Brown, the mother of victim...
Comments / 2