ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

By Samantha Holender
US Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDopamine dressing queen! The star was seen...

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Best Dressed Stars at 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards did not disappoint! The night was filled with glitz and glamour as celebrities made their return to the red carpet following years of COVID-19 scares and quarantining. Here's a look at some of ET's favorite star styles from the exciting evening!
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

20 Of The Most Memorable Cut-Out Dresses To Ever Hit The Red Carpet

While some celebrities dare to bare all in sheer “naked dresses”, others prefer to reveal just a glimpse, with dresses that feature cleverly-placed cut-outs. The subtle (or not so subtle) skin flash has been a popular red-carpet technique for decades – who could forget the Versace LBD that Elizabeth Hurley wore to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, fastened with giant gold safety pins? Or the body-sculpting green dresses worn by Destiny’s Child to the Grammys in 2001.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NBC Connecticut

2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks

Saniyya Sidney beams in a floral princess gown, Tracee Ellis Ross is daring in a strapless red bodice and Jessica Chastain is bejeweled in a lilac purple Gucci gown. Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Studios#Carpet#New York City
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Regina Hall Feels Up Jason Momoa On Stage At The Oscars In Hilarious Moment: Watch

Oscars host Regina Hall couldn’t keep her hands to herself when Jason Momoa stepped on stage to present an award. Regina Hall got very handsy with two handsome hunks at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The actress, 51, hilariously felt up Jason Momoa, 42, and Josh Brolin, 54, while performing a self-described “COVID pat down” on the duo on stage. As Jason and Josh came out to present the award for Best Sound, Regina — who is hosting the award show with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, walked over to both men to perform her duties.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kaley Cuoco Says She Was “Devastated” After Losing ‘Knives Out 2’ Role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about a role that got away. In an interview with Glamour, the Flight Attendant star revealed that she was “devastated” after learning she didn’t land a role in Rian Johnson’s upcoming ensemble mystery Knives Out 2, which ultimately went to Kate Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterKaley Cuoco on Tackling Sobriety, Five Versions of Herself in Season Two of 'The Flight Attendant''Big Bang Theory' Book to Reveal Untold Secrets About Hit Comedy (Exclusive)'The Flight Attendant' Sets Cassie on Top-Secret Course in Season 2 Trailer “I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Review: Kaley Cuoco’s Series Is Still Frenetic, Frustrating Fun

Cassie Bowden just can’t catch a break. The second season of “The Flight Attendant” finds Kaley Cuoco’s character struggling to stay one step ahead in a frenetic, spy-fueled game of cat and mouse. She’s also trying to stay sober for once, something that she was most definitely not in the show’s first season. The result is a more layered and introspective season than the first, but one that’s still charged with whodunnit intrigue.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
27 First News

Best red maxi dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Getting dressed in the morning can be a breeze when you slip on a maxi dress. Maxi dresses are long, flowing dresses that are typically fitted at the top with a loose-flowing skirt. While maxi dresses offer a casual boho or beachy look, buying a red one can elevate the style.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy