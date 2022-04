PLYMOUTH — When organizers scheduled Colonial School District’s 2020 student art show for March 20, they – like most – had no idea a pandemic would close the annual exhibit mere days before its opening, much less delay the next one for two years. The theme for 2020 was “Creating a Difference” although no one imagined just how different the circumstances that blocked the event would be.

