Mackinac County, MI

High wind warning for Mackinac Bridge

By Brandon Chew
UpNorthLive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMACKINAC CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A high wind warning is in effect for the Mackinac Bridge, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority. "Currently we are experiencing winds...

upnorthlive.com

Cars 108

Driver Caught Going Over the Mackinac Bridge in the Wrong Direction [VIDEO]

Driving over the Mackinac Bridge may not seem like a big deal, but there's a very good chance that you have at least some memory of the first time you were planted behind the wheel to make the trek between Michigan's two beautiful peninsulas. You may have been a little nervous but at the end of the day conquering the Mighty Mac Bridge was probably uneventful.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Mackinac Bridge reopens after closure for falling ice

The Mackinac Bridge has reopened to traffic after hazardous falling ice conditions forced officials to close it early Friday, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.  Ice is falling from the bridge's cables and towers, according to Dan Weingarten, communications representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation. "Each winter, ice forms on the cables and towers...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
