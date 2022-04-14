About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sparkly green statement on the red carpet tonight at the 2022 Oscars, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
The “Girls Trip” star arrived in a strapless custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, which featured allover dark green sequins with a slim fit and sharply draped train. Punctuating the piece were clusters of silver sequins for added sparkle. Sculpted black cups beneath the dress’ neckline created a modern take on the bustier for a striking moment. Haddish’s look was complete with a diamond necklace, stud earrings and layered rings by...
Though the 94th Academy Awards have us fixated on its shocking speeches, the stars’ red carpet style certainly overshadowed any on-stage drama as celebrities put on their Sunday best for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Kim Kardashian stunned in a form-fitting blue Balenciaga gown, while sister Kendall Jenner wore a dramatic black dress with a frothy neckline, designed by Demna as well.
Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Hudgens is looking ultra-chic to host the ABC Oscars red carpet today in Los Angeles ahead of the award show.
The “High School Musical” alum chose a glamorous black gown covered with hand-embroidered sequins from the Michael Kors Collection spring ’22 line for the exciting occasion. The halter dress featured side cutouts that extended to reveal a glimpse of her back and a carpet-skimming hem that covered her shoes from the front.
However, when the 33-year-old actress turned around, a rear slit showed off a pair of shiny silver metallic platform sandals boasting a...
On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
Kristen Stewart’s sartorial journey throughout her campaign for Spencer—which began with a chic Chanel nightgown at the Venice Film Festival back in September 2021—has been nothing short of interesting. It even included shorts at the Oscars. Kristen Stewart, an initial frontrunner for best actress for her role...
Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano.
The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline.
To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
Magic Johnson's new documentary series They Call Me Magic hosted its Los Angeles premiere on Thursday and the NBA legend hit the red carpet with family by his side. Magic's son EJ Johnson, 29, wore a fabulous silver sequined gown paired thigh-high black boots for the big moment, accessorizing with diamond necklaces and a black clutch.
Sandra Bullock reminded us all of her leading-lady status at the premiere of The Lost City in Los Angeles on Monday, March 21. The Miss Congeniality star stepped out wearing an ombré pink floral gown from Elie Saab’s spring 2022 haute couture collection with a pair of thigh-high leather boots from Italian brand Le Silla.
Click here to read the full article. Emily Ratajkowski made a glamorous appearance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night.
The model and best-selling “My Body” author opted for an orange and black embroidered silk architectural gown from the Giorgio Armani Privé archives. The shimmering strapless look featured an orange bodice with front and side cutout details while the long black skirt was covered with graphic sequins. The vintage, cropped top was selected from the house’s fall 2011 couture runway.
For shoes, the 30-year-old Inamorata founder sported a pair of black sandals that her floor-length gown...
La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording.
In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
Click here to read the full article. While the biggest stars in music were in Las Vegas for the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, a few musicians decided to hit up the Denver Nuggets vs the Los Angeles Lakers game.
Kelly Rowland was one of the many famous faces to attended the big game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The R&B singer turned the daytime outing into a family affair as she was joined by her eldest son, Titan Weatherspoon.
Rowland served up some casual street style fashion. Her outfit included several closet staples. The four-time Grammy Award-winning songstress...
Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
Click here to read the full article. Naomi Judd, 76, and Wynonna Judd, 57, are the perfect mother and daughter duo at the 2022 CMT Awards. The pair made quite the statement tonight as they stepped onto the red carpet at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.
Wynonna was sharply suited in an all-black outfit that consisted of a blazer and matching trousers. The “Love Can Build a Bridge” hitmaker continued with a monochromatic aesthetic by teaming the jacket with a lace top and black shoes.
Naomi made a vibrant statement in a hot pink dress that included a wide plunging neckline. The bright...
We should have expected Zendaya to give us something unexpected at the 2022 Oscars, but nobody could have predicted that she'd skip out on a gown altogether. Instead of a dress, she arrived at tonight's ceremony wearing a white button-up cropped very, very short and a long, carpet-sweeping sequin gown. Both pieces were shimmering and shining as she walked down the red carpet. Two armloads of glittery diamond bracelets and a simple necklace finished the look, as well as a sophisticated updo.
Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles.
The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme.
Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a...
Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney blossoms into spring with style. The “Euphoria” star was a guest on “The Ellen Show” on Thursday, where she talked about her success on her hit HBO series. She also shared how she invited her grandparents to the Hollywood premiere of season two, but she wasn’t prepared for them to see her nude scenes.
“I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity],” Sweeney said. “I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen —...
Saweetie hit the latest NBA game in a cute and casual outfit.
The rapper was spotted at the Crypto.com Arena in on Wednesday in LA, watching the Clippers play the Suns. To the event, Saweetie showed off bright pink hair, styled in a high ponytail. She wore a white crop T-shirt with a light pink and green butterfly logo. She paired her top with blue skinny jeans, and glammed up the look with...
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences banned Will Smith from future Oscars events for 10 years earlier this week, which sparked a conversation on Saturday Night Live. “As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the...
