Minot police investigating death

A 73-year-old woman was found dead near the Minot Post Office Thursday morning.



Minot police say officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to a report of a woman laying down in the snow.



They say she was not properly dressed for the weather and may have been dealing with mental health issues.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

