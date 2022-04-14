ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, TX

Craft convicted in murder case

East Texas News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGROVETON — A Trinity County jury took 35 minutes to find a suspect guilty in connection with the October 2019 death of a Trinity resident. Tivirus Craft, 42, was found guilty on Tuesday of the murder of Wesley Dykes, 41. After hearing evidence on what District Attorney Bennie...

easttexasnews.com

