ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Could Newly Measured W Boson Break the Standard Model?

HowStuffWorks
HowStuffWorks
 1 day ago

"You can do it quickly, you can do it cheaply, or you can do it right. We did it right." These were some of the opening remarks from David Toback, leader of the Collider Detector at Fermilab, as he announced the results of a decadelong experiment to measure the mass of...

science.howstuffworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Astronomers just discovered the farthest object in the known universe — but what is it?

A possible galaxy that exists some 13.5 billion light-years from Earth has broken the record for farthest astronomical object ever seen. That age places this collection of stars, now dubbed HD1, between a time of total darkness — about 14 billion years ago the universe was a blank slate devoid of any stars or galaxies — and one of just-burgeoning lights as clumps of dust and gas were growing into their cosmic destinies.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researcher documents what happened during the first attempt at a gravitational-wave observatory in Europe

First predicted in Einstein's theory of general relativity, gravitational waves are tiny ripples in spacetime generated by titanic and powerful cosmic events. The great physicist believed that no equipment would ever be sensitive to detect these faint cosmic ripples. Fortunately, Einstein was wrong, but that doesn't mean that the detection of gravitational waves has been easy.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Has Directly Photographed Evidence of a Planet Forming in an Unconventional Way

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has directly photographed evidence of a Jupiter-like protoplanet forming through what researchers describe as an “intense and violent process.” This discovery supports a long-debated theory for how planets like Jupiter form, called “disk instability.”. The new world under construction is embedded in...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Phys.org

Hubble finds a protoplanet that could upend planet formation models

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has directly photographed evidence of a Jupiter-like protoplanet forming through what researchers describe as an "intense and violent process." This discovery supports a long-debated theory for how planets like Jupiter form, called "disk instability." The new world under construction is embedded in a protoplanetary disk of...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W And Z Bosons#The W#Boson#Particle Physics#Large Hadron Collider#The Collider Detector#Fermilab#Cdf
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Have Discovered the Exact Age of Our Galaxy

Our galaxy has never been assigned a specific age as we simply didn’t know when it was created. Astronomers have been speculating that it occurred quite soon after The Big Bang took place about 13.8 billion years ago. In a very small fraction of a second known as the Planck period, the universe was created. Its high instability and the extreme heat created by the big bang forced the universe to expand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
Phys.org

Supermassive black holes put a brake on stellar births

Black holes with masses equivalent to millions of suns do put a brake on the birth of new stars, say astronomers. Using machine learning and three state-of-the-art simulations to back up results from a large sky survey, researchers from the University of Cambridge have resolved a 20-year long debate on the formation of stars.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomers inspect outburst of X-ray binary Swift J1858.6−0814

Using the MeerKAT radio telescope and the Arcminute Microkelvin Imager–Large Array (AMI-LA), astronomers have conducted a radio monitoring campaign of the outburst of a recently discovered X-ray binary known as Swift J1858.6−0814. Results of these observations, presented April 4 on arXiv.org, shed more light into the nature of this source.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

China is Hatching a Plan to Find Earth 2.0 to Homo Sapiens Only 9th of Human Species (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE
HowStuffWorks

Scientists Have Finally Filled the 8 Percent Gap in the Human Genome

When the Human Genome Project announced that they had completed the first human genome in 2003, it was a momentous accomplishment — for the first time, the DNA blueprint of human life was unlocked. But it came with a catch — they weren't actually able to put together all the genetic information in the genome. There were gaps: unfilled, often repetitive regions that were too confusing to piece together.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improving the accuracy and robustness of carotid-femoral pulse wave velocity measurement using a simplified tube-load model

Arterial stiffness, as measured by pulse wave velocity, for the early non-invasive screening of cardiovascular disease is becoming ever more widely used and is an independent prognostic indicator for a variety of pathologies including arteriosclerosis. Carotid-femoral pulse wave velocity (cfPWV) is regarded as the gold standard for aortic stiffness. Existing algorithms for cfPWV estimation have been shown to have good repeatability and accuracy, however, further assessment is needed, especially when signal quality is compromised. We propose a method for calculating cfPWV based on a simplified tube-load model, which allows for the propagation and reflection of the pulse wave. In-vivo cfPWV measurements from 57 subjects and numerical cfPWV data based on a one-dimensional model were used to assess the method and its performance was compared to three other existing approaches (waveform matching, intersecting tangent, and cross-correlation). The cfPWV calculated using the simplified tube-load model had better repeatability than the other methods (Intra-group Correlation Coefficient, ICC"‰="‰0.985). The model was also more accurate than other methods (deviation, 0.13Â msâˆ’1) and was more robust when dealing with noisy signals. We conclude that the determination of cfPWV based on the proposed model can accurately and robustly evaluate arterial stiffness.
SCIENCE
HowStuffWorks

Cinnabar: Red, Beautiful — and Toxic

The name "cinnabar" might make you think this mineral has something to do with cinnamon. But in fact, the word is derived from the Arabic word zinjafr and the Persian word zinjirfrah, which means "dragon's blood." This mineral is certainly blood red, but from dragons, it is not! Cinnabar is born in the shallow veins of blazing volcanic rock. It has historically been used as a pigment called vermilion for millennia, but it's also known for use in traditional medicines and as the primary mineral ore of mercury, a highly toxic chemical element.
SCIENCE
HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks

Atlanta, GA
761
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.

 https://www.howstuffworks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy