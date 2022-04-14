ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville Fashion Week highlights local and national talent

TWO NIGHTS OF RUNWAY SHOWS

SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville Fashion Week will highlight fashion and bold concepts with over 20 runway collections featuring both national and local designers and boutiques, to showcase fashion in the Upstate.

Friday

7 p.m. The Runway Show — The runway performances begin on Friday with the “Greatest Fashion Show!” This event features more than 12 runway collections as part of a judged contest to decide the top emerging designer and upcoming model. In addition, the Wonder Women of Greenville will be announced. The honor is the result of an online poll that asked participants to nominate influential women in the city.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at Fluor Field in Greenville.

*Doors open for VIP Front Row ticket holders at 5 p.m. All other ticket holders – doors will open at 6 p.m. Paid parking options are available across the street at the host hotel, Homewood Suites.

Saturday

10:30 a.m. — The Most Fashionable Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Fluor Field. Come dressed in your Easter Best, ready to take the field to find the sparkly GFW egg and lots of fun and fashion! You’ll meet the Easter bunny and have the chance to take a photo! This is sure to be an event to remember!

The field will be divided into sections for each age group listed within the ticket section. Doors open at 10 a.m. The Easter Egg Hunt will start at 10:30 a.m. Each ticket includes access for two adults to accompany each child. Children must be between the ages of 2 and 11 to participate.

*Flat shoes are REQUIRED for field access!

1:30 p.m. The Most Fashionable Children’s Runway Show will feature youth collections at 1:30 p.m.

*Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Paid parking options are available across the street at our host hotel, Homewood Suites.

7 p.m. — The Runway Show Finale will feature 12 runway collections showcasing national designers, local boutiques, emerging designers, and top model winners — and Greenville’s most fashionable dog show.

*Doors open for VIP Front Row ticket holders at 5 p.m. All other ticket holders – doors will open at 6 p.m. Paid parking options are available across the street at the host hotel, Homewood Suites.

TICKET TIERS:

FRONT ROW VIP- $250. Includes front row seating, access to VIP Lounge with open bar two hours prior to the show (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.), GFW Program, and VIP Swag Bag.

FRONT ROW- $175 . Includes reserved front row seating and official GFW Program.

SECOND ROW- $125.00. Includes reserved second-row seating.

THIRD ROW- $100 . Includes reserved third-row seating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

