ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police arrest 4 over plot to kidnap German health minister, topple gov't

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSwVh_0f9RsJSg00

April 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Germany have arrested four people accused of plotting to kidnap public figures and carry out bomb attacks in an effort to overthrow the government, the public prosecutor's office in Koblenz announced Thursday.

The office said the individuals were part of the so-called Vereinte Patrioten (United Patriots), a right-wing group that communicates via the Telegram social media platform.

The four were also linked to the Reichsbürger (Reich Citizens) movement, which rejects the existing democratic German government, and they oppose COVID-19 restrictions, prosecutors said.

The accused, whose ages range between 41 and 55, allegedly plotted to kidnap German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, senior prosecutor Christopher do Paço Quesado told The Washington Post.

The four suspects also allegedly plotted to attack the country's substations and power lines.

Three of those arrested were accused of "preparation of a serious crime endangering the state" and a fourth is suspected of financing terrorism, the prosecutor's office said.

As part of its investigation, the prosecutor's office and the State Criminal Police Office of Rhineland-Palatinate, authorities seized weapons, ammunition, more than $20,000 in euros and foreign currency, and gold and silver. They also seized mobile phones, paper documents, forged vaccination cards and COVID-19 test certificates, and other evidence of the plot.

Police arrested the suspects after posing as weapons dealers in an undercover operation, The Post reported.

Comments / 4

Mary Walker
1d ago

we should have done that to Biden, closed the whole country and wrecked our economy in 3months or less.Covid is a varriant of the flu. It's cold and flu season and next is allergy season, happens EVERY year.People need to teach themselves and children before school age how to cover their nose and mouth if they cough or sneeze then wash their hands and give people their PERSONAL SPACE.Not close down and lock down and country.

Reply
3
Related
AOL Corp

Man in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot says he lied after arrest

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks. Franks, 27, who pleaded guilty in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified Thursday, March 24, 2022, that he joined the conspiracy hoping he would be killed in a shootout with police. (Kent County Sheriff via AP, File)
KENT COUNTY, MI
KNOE TV8

$6 million bond for teen accused of raping 3 young children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a May 23 court date after Craighead County deputies arrested him on suspicion of five counts of rape. Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 after an investigation by Lake City police and Craighead County deputies. Authorities said Ashley is accused of raping three children, all under the age of five.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Lauterbach
NME

Rapper Baby Cino has been shot dead moments after leaving jail

Rapper Baby Cino has died aged 20, moments after he was released from a Miami jail. The musician, real name Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre earlier this week (March 16). He’d been arrested on a gun charge earlier in the week. As reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WILX-TV

Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door

BANCROFT, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is facing felony charges after the remains of her dogs were reportedly found in a rental home in December. According to authorities, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in December. The complaint was made by someone who said they had found two dead dogs behind a padlocked door at a Bancroft home.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kidnap#United Patriots#The Washington Post
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Daily Mail

Disgraced police officer, 38, will go to jail after admitting illegally using force national computer to search details of four women he was having affairs with

A policeman who illegally used the force's national computer to search details of women he was having affairs with was told by a judge today that he faces an immediate jail sentence when he appears before a High Court judge. Disgraced Oliver Perry-Smith today admitted charges against him despite earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Man convicted of kidnapping, raping woman in front of baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby. Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
333K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy