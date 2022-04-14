Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY FROM NOON THROUGH 8 PM MDT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF THE PLAINS OF NORTHEAST COLORADO, GENERALLY AROUND AND EAST OF I-25 FIRE WEATHER ZONES 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250, AND 251 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Sunday, 12 PM to 8 PM. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 35 mph with peak gusts 45 to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.

