Codington County, SD

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 12:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you happen to get into an area with significant reductions in visibility slow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for northwestern Arkansas...and northeastern and east central Oklahoma. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Adair and northeastern Cherokee Counties through 745 AM CDT At 713 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Tahlequah, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tahlequah... Stilwell Westville... Watts Eldon... Adair State Park Proctor... Christie Baron... Maryetta Ballard MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Dallas, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Pike, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Pike; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL CLARK...NORTHEASTERN PIKE...NORTHWESTERN DALLAS GARLAND...SOUTHWESTERN SALINE...HOT SPRING AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 611 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Ouachita State Park to Piney in Garland County to near Lofton to 8 miles northwest of DeGray Lake State Park to near Amity, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs Village Arkadelphia... Malvern Glenwood... Mountain Pine Rockport... Amity Caddo Valley... Perla Lonsdale... Gum Springs in Clark County Meyers... Jessieville Lake Ouachita State Park... Lofton Rockwell... DeGray Lake State Park Hot Springs Memorial Field... Halfway This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 62 and 106. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...SOUTHERN CRAWFORD AND NORTHERN SEBASTIAN COUNTIES At 612 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles northwest of Branch, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Charleston... Alma Barling... Lavaca Mulberry... Dyer Branch... Denning Rudy... Fort Smith Regional Airport Bloomer... Fort Chaffee Kibler... Central City Concord... Shibley Vesta... Cecil This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 2 and 21. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 26. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Garland, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Garland; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Garland County in central Arkansas Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 624 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near DeGray Lake State Park, or 9 miles north of Arkadelphia, moving east at 40 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM! HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Arkadelphia... Malvern Rockport... Amity Caddo Valley... Perla Gum Springs in Clark County... Richwoods Meyers... Lofton DeGray Lake State Park... Rockwell Donaldson... Friendship Bismarck... Alpine Curtis... De Roche Point Cedar... Dalark This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 64 and 98. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...3.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/17/1968. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sequoyah A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN SEBASTIAN AND EAST CENTRAL SEQUOYAH COUNTIES At 539 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles northwest of Van Buren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Cedarville... Alma Barling... Muldrow Roland... Moffett Rudy... Figure Five Fort Smith Regional Airport... Kibler Concord... Shibley Dora... Furry This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 323 and 328. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 9. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 10:16 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. HAVRE DE GRACE MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.2 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 5.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 AM 4.2 1.8 1.6 1.0 Minor 16/10 PM 3.2 0.8 1.1 1.0 None 17/11 AM 3.2 0.8 0.4 1.0 None 17/11 PM 1.9 -0.5 -0.1 0.5 None 18/12 PM 3.0 0.6 0.1 1.0 None 19/12 AM 2.7 0.3 0.7 0.5 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until noon EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 AM EDT, Minor flooding is already occurring. - Minor flooding is occurring between Van Buren and Hamlin due to ice jams. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Caswell and Hamlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAWFORD AND NORTHWESTERN SEBASTIAN COUNTIES At 552 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Alma, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Alma... Barling Rudy... Fort Smith Regional Airport Kibler... Concord Shibley... Furry This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 2 and 13. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 9. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE...NORTHWESTERN ADAIR AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 548 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oaks, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Kansas... Oaks Twin Oaks... Leach HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK

