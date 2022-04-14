Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Pike; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL CLARK...NORTHEASTERN PIKE...NORTHWESTERN DALLAS GARLAND...SOUTHWESTERN SALINE...HOT SPRING AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 611 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Ouachita State Park to Piney in Garland County to near Lofton to 8 miles northwest of DeGray Lake State Park to near Amity, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs Village Arkadelphia... Malvern Glenwood... Mountain Pine Rockport... Amity Caddo Valley... Perla Lonsdale... Gum Springs in Clark County Meyers... Jessieville Lake Ouachita State Park... Lofton Rockwell... DeGray Lake State Park Hot Springs Memorial Field... Halfway This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 62 and 106. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0