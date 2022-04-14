Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 10:16 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. HAVRE DE GRACE MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.2 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 5.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 AM 4.2 1.8 1.6 1.0 Minor 16/10 PM 3.2 0.8 1.1 1.0 None 17/11 AM 3.2 0.8 0.4 1.0 None 17/11 PM 1.9 -0.5 -0.1 0.5 None 18/12 PM 3.0 0.6 0.1 1.0 None 19/12 AM 2.7 0.3 0.7 0.5 None

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 48 MINUTES AGO